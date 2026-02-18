A BRICS CCI WE panel at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 stressed that achieving gender parity in AI requires women to move from users to creators. Leaders called for women to lead system design, innovation, and global cooperation.

Achieving gender parity through innovation and entrepreneurship has been identified as a critical driver for the democratisation of artificial intelligence. At a global panel convened by BRICS CCI WE (Women Empowerment) during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, leaders argued that AI cannot be truly accessible or fair unless women move from being simple users of the technology to becoming the primary creators of AI enterprises. The panel emphasised that the current evolution of AI must focus on placing women at the center of leadership and system design.

A Call for Women to Lead AI's Future

Ruby Sinha, President of BRICS CCI WE and Founder of sheatwork, stated that the goal is no longer just about gaining entry into the tech field but about defining its future. Supporting this, she said, "For decades, women were simply asking for access. Today, we are moving from asking for a seat at the table to designing the table itself."

Global Cooperation and India's Role

Global cooperation was highlighted as a necessity for ensuring that women in the Global South have the resources to build these technologies.

Sameep Shastri, Vice Chairman of BRICS CCI, noted that as India assumes the BRICS Presidency in 2026, inclusive innovation will be a top priority. He explained that AI must be developed responsibly to benefit everyone, stating, "India today is emerging as a strong voice in the global AI ecosystem. AI must not only be powerful but inclusive."

Expanding Influence in Core Sectors

The discussion also pointed out that women are already steering AI applications in critical sectors like finance, retail, and urban planning.

Amrita Chowdhury, Co-Founder & CEO of Gaia, noted that while women lead about 20 per cent of startups and MSMEs, their influence is expanding into core infrastructure. She stated, "Women are not only adopting AI but actively building and steering its applications across FinTech, retail, supply chains and urban infrastructure."

Securing the Future: Women in AI Governance

To ensure this shift is permanent, experts argued that women must also lead the creation of technology laws and data-sharing communities. Elvira Chache of Sberbank highlighted the need for female representation at the legislative level to bridge existing gaps. She said, "Countries from the Global South need to form communities for women innovators so they can share resources, including data."

The Unique Approach of Women-Led AI Startups

The panel also observed that women-led AI startups often focus on solving real-world problems with a long-term, revenue-first approach.

Bibin Babu, Founder of GrowQr AI, remarked that women founders bring a necessary sense of responsibility to the models they build. He encouraged more women to enter the field by stating, "Women don't need permission to lead in AI. We need what you (women) are building. Just go out and build." (ANI)