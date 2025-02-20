Why Dubai is top choice for entrepreneurs: Business growth, licenses & opportunities

Like any city, businesses are faced with different challenges due to cultural and regulatory differences. Therefore, businesses must conduct their due diligence to understand the local sentiments and compliance requirements.

A business hub is a center where businesses gather, its location plays a crucial role in establishing it as a hub. Consequently, Dubai has become the ultimate business hub, connected to Asia, Africa, and Europe, it not only brings together businesses but also customers.

Other than location business hubs need to be facilitated with up-to-date infrastructure and business-friendly policies, Dubai ticks all the boxes and continues to retain its title as the ultimate business hub.

Entrepreneurs and investors choose emerging markets to invest in as they have massive potential with lower competition and untapped markets, unlike mature markets that have reached their peak and demand businesses to differentiate their goods further to elongate their profit period. Therefore, Dubai serves as the perfect choice, and with the support of business setup consultants in Dubai, investors can efficiently establish and grow their ventures in this thriving market.

Key Opportunities for Businesses in Dubai

Strategic Location & Global Connectivity

The opportunities brought on by its centric location are abundant, with direct access to the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, shipping and logistics costs are lower. As a result, Dubai's logistics and trade market is ever booming.

Moreover, the UAE has facilitated business with world-class seaports and airports to ease transportation and reduce shipping time. Dubai has two major airports and three seaports, all equipped with modern harbors and terminals to facilitate exports and imports. Subsequently, the exports have amassed $306.41 billion as of 2020.

Full Foreign Ownership & Business-Friendly Policies

Back in 2020, the UAE government eliminated the local sponsorship requirements for businesses across multiple industries, accordingly, reducing the costs of many businesses. Not only this but the UAE has also ranked 16th on the Ease of Doing Business Index because of its business-friendly policies and regulations.

Despite the recent introduction of corporate tax, the taxation policy is low at 9% with various exemptions available for small businesses with profits below AED 375,000 and businesses with qualifying activities in free zones.

Moreover, for multinational corporations, the government has introduced a tax rate of 15% which is in line with the OECD Direct Minimum Top-up Tax (DMTT) ensuring they pay a minimum rate. Not to forget, the country does not have any other form of taxation like personal income tax, inheritance tax, or capital gains tax.

Additionally, the UAE has double-tax treaties with many countries to prevent businesses from being taxed twice. All this has made the city of Dubai a tax haven that foreign business owners and investors have chosen to leverage to its full capacity.

Thriving Economy & Diverse Business Sectors

Dubai has a market for every business and industry, whether it be retail or real estate. The city has not shied away from indulging all business sectors. The ruler of Dubai - Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, decided to take on diversifying the economy of the country way before the other emirates that followed. His plan involved building the tourism sector which has led to the flourishment of complementary businesses in the construction, hospitality, retail, and other sectors.

As follows, there are multiple types of tourism that Dubai caters to including, leisure, business, cultural, medical, educational, and many more. It has built its educational, healthcare, and financial industries which consist of all sizes of businesses, from startups, and SMEs to MNCs. The government has been very supportive of all sizes of businesses, offering funding, networking, and incubator initiatives.

Business Jurisdictions in Dubai

Mainland Business License

To start a business in any country, there are certain processes and choices business owners have to go through. This includes choosing the business jurisdiction to set up your business, there are 3 jurisdictions available in Dubai, amongst which the mainland is the most popular.

The mainland jurisdiction enables businesses in the city to operate and transact with customers all across the country and the GCC region. These businesses are eligible to work for the government and to operate without local sponsors unless they operate in a strategic industry such as mining natural resources.

However, mainland company formation in Dubai is subject to taxation including corporate tax and Value-Added-Tax (VAT). Further, these businesses are mandated to have a physical location in the country.

Free Zone Business License

Dubai is home to over 20 free zones, many of which are designated for specific industries with separate governing authorities with industry-friendly regulations. These zones remain tax-free unless businesses conduct unqualifying activities such as transacting with mainland customers.

In fact, to do so free zone businesses must have a local agent or distributor to operate all across the country. This means the operations for free zone businesses are limited to within the zone and to international markets. But the flexibilities of the zone are very attractive including no restrictions on currency transactions or profit repatriation.

Offshore Business License

The final business jurisdiction is the offshore jurisdiction which is mainly used by international trading firms and holding companies to take advantage of the tax policies of the UAE. Unlike free zone and mainland companies, offshore companies cannot operate in the UAE at all and they also do not require a physical presence in the country making it the perfect jurisdiction for tax planning and asset protection.

Steps to Set Up a Business in Dubai

1. Choose a Business Activity & Legal Structure

Notably, choosing a suitable business jurisdiction is crucial and the first step of setting up a business in Dubai alongside choosing the right business ownership structure. Among the available choices are the sole proprietorship, branch office, partnership, and Limited Liability Company (LLC). The latter happens to be the most popular.

2. Obtain the Necessary Business License

Check the requirements for necessary documents before submitting them to the Department of Economic Development (DED) or the respective free zone authority. However, businesses from certain industries like healthcare, education, food, and others will require additional approvals from the relevant governing authorities.

3. Secure Office Space & Meet Compliance Requirements

For certain jurisdictions like the mainland and the free zones, a physical location is required. Thus, businesses must survey suitable locations beforehand to acquire the Ejari (tenancy contract) to receive the business license.

4. Apply for Visas & Open a Corporate Bank Account

Once the business license is issued, businesses can apply for visas for investors, owners, and employees. For business transactions is better to use a business bank account, with multiple local and international banks providing corporate bank accounts, once the business license is acquired, applications for bank account opening can initiated.

Growth Strategies for Businesses in Dubai

Leverage Dubai's Digital Transformation

Dubai's vibrant business environment is unique as every city has its own business practices and environment. The UAE's growth strategies include its technological integration. Since the city is big on integrating technology in every part of its operations, the instant adoption of cryptocurrencies, AI, and fintech innovations is a given,

This provides opportunities for businesses from this industry but also demands other businesses to differentiate and keep up with the competitive environment.

Government Support & Networking Opportunities

The business culture of the UAE prioritizes connections and networking which is necessary for any business to grow and survive in the city. Hence, the government facilitates multiple events, exhibitions, expos, and trade shows, for businesses to build a community. As aforementioned, the government also offers accelerator and funding programs where investors and entrepreneurs can connect.

Expansion into GCC & Global Markets

On the other hand, the key growth strategy to remember is that Dubai can serve as a regional and international launchpad, thus, leveraging its cross-border partnerships and export and import strategies and be vital to business expansion and growth.

Challenges & How to Overcome Them

Like any city, businesses are faced with different challenges due to cultural and regulatory differences. Therefore, businesses must conduct their due diligence to understand the local sentiments and compliance requirements.

This can be done individually or better yet through local business setup consultants in Dubai who are well versed with the local culture and policies. Not only does this help businesses conform and adjust better in a new city but it also helps them avoid incurring unnecessary costs like penalties and fines.

On the whole, Dubai can be vouched as the ultimate business hub for its qualities of geographical location, tax haven environment, and commendable infrastructure. Dubai has not only welcomed but built and nourished entrepreneurs through its immense government support and it plans on continuing this approach to foster sustainable long-term economic growth.

