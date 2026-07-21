India’s higher education faces a value crisis as rising fees outpace stagnant entry-level salaries. With AI reshaping job markets, outdated curricula and limited industry alignment leave graduates underprepared. The focus must shift from affordability to relevance, ensuring degrees deliver real skills, employability, and long-term value.

For decades, higher education in India was sold as the safest investment a family could make. Parents drained savings, students took loans, and the promise was simple: earn a degree, secure a better future.

That promise deserves an audit.

In 2016, an engineering graduate joining a mass recruiter like TCS, Infosys, or Wipro could expect an entry-level package of roughly ₹3–4 lakh a year. Nearly a decade later, those bands have barely moved — even as inflation, rents, and the price of the degree itself have climbed relentlessly. At many private engineering colleges, four years of B.Tech now runs ₹10–20 lakh once tuition, hostel, and living costs are counted.

So the fees roughly doubled. The starting salary didn't. Which raises the only question that matters:

What, exactly, improved along with the price?

The buildings are newer and the campuses larger. But walk into a lecture hall and the pedagogy looks familiar — lecture-heavy classrooms, semester-end exams, and curricula that change far more slowly than the industries they claim to serve. Education got more expensive. Whether it got proportionately better is a separate question, and the honest answer is: not obviously.

The economy didn't wait

India produces well over a million engineering graduates a year, one of the largest pipelines of technical talent on earth. Yet employers keep flagging the same gap between what graduates know and what the job requires. That gap isn't new. What's new is that AI has made it impossible to ignore.

Across software, finance, healthcare, marketing, manufacturing, and consulting, AI is redrawing not just the tools people use but the skills employers actually pay for. The premium is moving away from memorising information and toward judgment: solving ambiguous problems, working alongside AI systems, communicating clearly, and learning continuously.

The irony writes itself. Many students still spend four years preparing for exams that test precisely the skills AI now handles cheaply.

To be clear, this isn't a knock on students or faculty. It's a mismatch between a model built for one economy and the economy that replaced it.

None of this means the degree is worthless. Credentials still signal discipline, foundational knowledge still matters, and campus networks still open doors — which is partly why mass recruiters keep hiring the way they do. But signaling and foundations were supposed to be the floor of what a ₹20-lakh education delivered, not the ceiling. When the price doubles and the floor stays flat, "the degree still counts for something" is a low bar to clear.

The gap is widest outside the metros

The problem sharpens the further you get from India's big cities. A student in Patna, Mangalore, Indore, Ranchi, Coimbatore, or Nagpur carries the same ambition as anyone in Bengaluru or Delhi. What they often lack is access — to industry mentors, startup ecosystems, current technology, and institutions willing to build learning around the future rather than the past.

If India intends to lead in AI, that opportunity can't stay bottled up in a handful of pin codes. The urgency is only growing: Deloitte and NASSCOM project that India's demand for AI talent will rise from roughly 600,000–650,000 professionals to more than 1.25 million by 2027, making access to high-quality, future-ready education a national competitiveness issue—not just an educational one.

What a redesign might look like

A handful of newer institutions are treating this as a design problem rather than a branding one — building the entire curriculum on the assumption that every graduate, in tech or management, will work with AI for their whole career, and keeping cohorts deliberately small so mentorship and project work are actually deliverable instead of aspirational.

One example is Quad AI school of technology and management, founded by Sourav and Mohit, which started in Patna and now runs campuses in Mangalore and Bengaluru, with each programme capped at 120 students. The model leans on structured placement support — resume and interview preparation, and hiring partnerships that connect students directly to recruiters, including large technology firms — rather than leaving graduates to navigate the job market alone. Whether small-cohort, AI-native schools hold up at scale is still an open question, and the fair way to judge any of them, Quad AI school of technology and management included, is by what their graduates are doing a few years out where they are placed, and whether those roles last — not by the promises made at admission.

That is the real test, and it applies to Quad AI as much as to any other institution: should higher education measure success by how many admissions it processes, or by what its graduates can actually do?

From affordability to relevance

India's education debate has fixated on cost for a generation. It's time to widen it to include relevance.

A degree that costs twice as much for the same outcome isn't progress — it's inflation with a graduation gown. A curriculum tuned to yesterday's jobs can't equip anyone for tomorrow's economy. The real return on a degree was never the certificate; it's whether the person holding it can create value in a world being rewritten by AI.

The future of Indian higher education won't be settled by the size of campuses or the number of seats filled each year. It'll be settled by how fast institutions are willing to rethink what they teach, how they teach it, and why.

Because the real crisis isn't only rising fees.

It's paying 2026 tuition for a 2016 education.