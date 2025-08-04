Nandan Mall, founder of Hulladek Recycling, passed away, leaving a significant impact on India's sustainability movement. A visionary entrepreneur, Mall championed responsible e-waste recycling long before it became mainstream.

The sustainability world has lost a visionary. Nandan Mall, the Founder and Managing Director of Hulladek Recycling, passed away unexpectedly, leaving behind a deep void — not just within his company, but in the wider environmental and waste management community across India.

In a heartfelt note, Hulladek shared on LinkedIn, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of our Founder and Managing Director, Mr. Nandan Mall. A true visionary, Nandan Sir was not just the driving force behind Hulladek – he was the heart, the soul, and the conscience of everything we stood for."

Those who knew Nandan Mall didn’t just see a successful entrepreneur. They saw a man who believed deeply in building a better world — one that treated the planet with care and urgency. Long before sustainability became a buzzword, Nandan was already walking the talk. Through Hulladek, he championed responsible e-waste recycling and brought conversations about environmental responsibility into homes, classrooms, boardrooms, and government offices.

He wasn’t just a CEO. He was a mentor, a quiet guide, a relentless worker who carried conviction in everything he did. His team describes him as someone who “led with compassion, thought with clarity, and worked with relentless purpose.” His passion was infectious. His leadership — grounded, kind, and visionary — left a mark on all who worked with him.

To many young changemakers, he was the reason they believed one person really could make a difference.

His passing feels deeply personal to those who were inspired by his mission. But his legacy isn’t gone. It lives on — in the minds he shaped, the values he built Hulladek upon, and in every small but meaningful step taken toward a greener tomorrow.