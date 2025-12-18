India and the US are boosting economic ties, with NASDAQ's Edward Knight noting that India's growth is beneficial for the US. The statement was made at an NSE event marking the 50th anniversary of the U.S.-India Business Council.

India and the United States are strengthening their trade and investment ties as both nations look for new ways to grow their economies together. The growth of the Indian economy is also viewed as a benefit for the United States. Edward Knight, Executive Vice Chairman of NASDAQ, said, "What's good for the Indian economy will eventually be good for the U.S. economy."

Speaking to the media before the NSE bell-ringing ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the U.S.-India Business Council, Knight explained that the U.S. economy thrives when the global economy grows. Recent economic figures show that the Indian economy continues to grow at a rapid pace, which is similar to the growth seen in the U.S. economy. He noted that the relationship between the two countries is a very strong economic partnership. This partnership focuses on building a stable financial future and creating more opportunities for businesses in both countries.

Celebrating 50 Years of Cooperation

The cooperation between the two nations remains strong despite global changes. The U.S.-India Business Council was first established by the two governments 50 years ago, in February 1976. At that time, the first group of officials came to India to find ways to bring the two economies together. Knight said it is appropriate to be back at the NSE to celebrate this history because the exchange is a clear example of how the Indian economy is growing and providing opportunities for the whole world.

Ongoing Collaboration in Key Sectors

He explained that the business communities in India and the U.S. work together every single day. Even when there are discussions about tariffs or taxes on goods, the collaboration between companies does not stop. He said that firms are working together on a wide range of important issues like artificial intelligence and quantum computing. These ties are ongoing, and nothing prevents this cooperation from moving forward.

Future Outlook and Continued Progress

Looking ahead, Knight mentioned that the two countries will continue to move forward on many issues and will eventually reach a trade agreement. He noted that the history of the last 50 years shows that the economic relationship between the two nations is becoming closer and more productive. This steady progress is expected to continue as both sides find more ways to work together.

Responding to Global Investor Demand

"We are responding to investors. Investors want to trade our securities. There's a $47 trillion market in Asia that trades when we don't trade. We are responding to that demand and interest in NASDAQ-listed companies. We're simply responding to the needs of investors in today's global economy," he said. (ANI)