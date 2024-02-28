Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    What caused Rs 6 lakh crore market meltdown on Dalal Street

    The Indian stock market experienced a significant downturn as both the BSE Sensex and Nifty50 indices plunged, with the latter dropping below the crucial 22,000 mark. This sell-off extended to midcaps, smallcaps, and microcap segments, resulting in substantial losses for investors.

    What caused Rs 6 lakh crore market meltdown on Dalal Street
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 5:31 PM IST

    The Indian stock market witnessed a sharp downturn on Wednesday, with both the BSE Sensex and Nifty50 indices taking a significant hit. The Nifty50 index plummeted below the critical 22,000 mark, while the BSE Sensex, a broader indicator of market performance, nosedived by approximately 800 points or 1%, reaching a low of 72,300.

    The sell-off extended beyond the major indices, impacting midcaps, smallcaps, and microcap segments, all experiencing a substantial decline of around 2%. This downward spiral led to investors on Dalal Street collectively losing an estimated Rs 6 lakh crore, as the overall market capitalization of BSE-listed stocks dwindled to Rs 386 lakh crore, according to insights from an Economic Times report.

    Previously, the Nifty had been exhibiting a sideways movement in what seemed like a consolidation phase. However, its consistent closure above the crucial 22,000 level for eight consecutive sessions hinted at a positive market trend. Nevertheless, technical analysts are now expressing concerns that if the index fails to sustain its position above 22,000, it could trigger further downward pressure.

    Several factors contributed to the dramatic market downturn:

    Sebi's Intervention: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) intervened in response to the escalating prices of smallcaps and midcaps, issuing directives to mutual funds to provide more detailed information about the associated risks in these segments. This move, aimed at addressing liquidity challenges, requires mutual funds to disclose crucial details such as the time required to accommodate large redemptions and the potential impact of significant outflows on portfolio value.

    US Federal Reserve's Stance: Investors were eagerly awaiting the release of the US personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE) data for January, as it could influence the Federal Reserve's decisions regarding interest rate hikes. The probability of a rate cut in the June meeting has diminished to 59%, as indicated by the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

    Valuation Concerns: Growing unease among investors stemmed from the market cap-to-GDP ratio surpassing 120%, signalling potentially inflated valuations, particularly in the broader market. Despite the conclusion of the December quarter earnings season, expectations for fiscal year 2025 have shown minimal changes.

    Global Market Trends: The decline in MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, coupled with dips in Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 and indices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, contributed to the overall bearish sentiment.

    Monthly F&O Expiry Influence: Market volatility was exacerbated by the upcoming monthly Futures and Options (F&O) expiry scheduled for tomorrow. Analysts noted significant open interest levels, indicating potential support and resistance levels for the index.

    Profit-Taking vs. Retail Investments: Recent market sentiment has seen conflicting trends, with some investors opting to book profits while others continue to inject capital into the market. This dynamic has added to the overall volatility and uncertainty.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 5:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    China expands State secrets law to include 'Work Secrets' in regulatory update, foreign businesses worried avv

    China expands State secrets law to include 'Work Secrets' in regulatory update, foreign businesses worried

    Berkshire Hathaway nears $1 trillion market value

    Berkshire Hathaway nears $1 trillion market value; Warren Buffett reassures shareholders

    Netflix hack Want to download your favourite show or film 5 easy steps to do so gcw

    Netflix hack: Want to download your favourite show or film? 5 easy steps to do so

    Adani Group opens India's first ammunition-missile manufacturing complex in Uttar Pradesh

    Adani Group opens India’s first ammunition-missile manufacturing complex in Uttar Pradesh

    India semiconductor push: Govt evaluating $21 billion worth of proposals for chipmaking revolution - Report snt

    India's semiconductor push: Govt evaluating $21 billion worth of proposals for chipmaking revolution - Report

    Recent Stories

    February 29: What happens if the world didn't have leap years? AJR

    February 29: What happens if the world didn't have leap years?

    Football Mauricio Pochettino's fate hangs in the balance as Chelsea faces Leeds in FA Cup clash osf

    Mauricio Pochettino's fate hangs in the balance as Chelsea faces Leeds in FA Cup clash

    China expands State secrets law to include 'Work Secrets' in regulatory update, foreign businesses worried avv

    China expands State secrets law to include 'Work Secrets' in regulatory update, foreign businesses worried

    Kerala Congress announces Rs 15 lakh relief funds for man who died by elephant attack at Wayanad vkp

    Kerala Congress announces Rs 15 lakh relief funds for man who died by elephant attack at Wayanad

    Jharkhand High Court rejects former CM Hemant Soren's plea to attend Budget session AJR

    Jharkhand High Court rejects former CM Hemant Soren's plea to attend Budget session

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon