NBCC (India) CMD KP Mahadevaswamy says the West Asia crisis has not affected its projects. He highlighted a strong pipeline, completion of Amrapali projects, takeover of Supertech's stalled projects, and global expansion in the Maldives and Mauritius.

State-owned NBCC (India) Chairman and Managing Director KP Mahadevaswamy on Friday said the ongoing West Asia crisis has had no impact on the company's projects so far, while highlighting a strong execution pipeline, robust housing delivery, and aggressive domestic and international expansion plans.

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Speaking exclusively to ANI, the CMD said that, as of now, NBCC's operations remain unaffected by the West Asia crisis. "As of now, we don't see any impact of the crisis on our projects," he said, adding that the company will continue to monitor the situation.

Domestic Projects and Expansion

Highlighting ongoing and upcoming projects, he said NBCC has successfully delivered major redevelopment works in Delhi, including Motibagh and Kidwai Nagar, and is currently executing large-scale projects in Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, and Nauroji Nagar (World Trade Centre). He added that these projects are based on net-zero and sustainable building concepts, with modern urban planning features.

NBCC has also signed MoUs with multiple states, including Rajasthan, Goa, Kerala, and Jammu & Kashmir, with projects at advanced stages. "In Rajasthan, we are planning a 'Rajasthan Mandapam' on the lines of Bharat Mandapam," he said.

Resolving Stalled Housing Projects

The CMD emphasized NBCC's key role in resolving stalled housing projects. The Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has completed 23 out of 24 stalled projects of Amrapali builders so far. The company has delivered over 38,000 flats, and the remaining 2,000 will be completed by June this year.

He added that NBCC has now taken up stalled projects of Supertech builders, aiming to provide relief to nearly 50,000 homebuyers. "In Delhi-NCR alone, around 2.5-3 lakh homebuyers are affected by stalled projects. We aim to take up more such projects going forward," he said.

Growth Outlook and Business Model

The PSU remains optimistic about growth, driven by increasing demand for redevelopment projects, government focus on urban transformation, and rising opportunities in stressed asset resolution. The CMD said the company's self-financing redevelopment model continues to be a key differentiator, ensuring financial sustainability while expanding housing supply.

Global Operations and International Footprint

On global operations, the CMD said NBCC has completed several overseas projects and is expanding its international footprint. In the Maldives, it has completed 2,000 housing units using monolithic construction technology. In Mauritius and Seychelles, the ongoing projects include housing and a chancellery building. He added that NBCC is also exploring new opportunities in Australia and Dubai, while earlier projects in countries such as Libya, Iraq, and Turkey have already been completed. "We are looking to expand our export business and explore new geographies," he said.

Focus on Sustainability and Modernization

The CMD highlighted NBCC's focus on green, zero-waste, and smart city concepts. He said redevelopment projects not only modernize infrastructure but also double housing capacity while generating surplus funds for the government. (ANI)