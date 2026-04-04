The Centre is taking steps to ensure fuel availability amid the West Asia crisis, conducting 3700 raids to curb LPG black marketing. It has advised citizens to avoid panic buying and is working to secure the supply chain and Indian vessels.

The Centre continues to take necessary steps to ensure preparedness and smooth functioning across key sectors in view of the West Asia crisis, with 3700 raids conducted across the country to wipe out LPG black marketing, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a release on Saturday.

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It said the government is taking proactive steps to ensure the uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and LPG across the country, in the context of the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Crackdown on LPG Black Marketing

It said that officials of the Public Sector Undertaking Oil Marketing Companies (PSU OMCs) in India have been directed to strengthen the system of surprise inspection to deter any instance of hoardings/black marketing. PSU OMCs have issued 1000 show cause notices to LPG distributorships till date. Further, 27 LPG distributorships have been suspended till date, the press release said.

Advisory for Citizens

It said all efforts are being made to ensure the availability of petrol, diesel and LPG, and citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of petroleum products and unnecessary booking of LPG. Citizens have been advised to beware of rumours and rely only on official sources for correct information. The citizens have been requested to use digital modes for booking of LPG cylinders and avoid visiting LPG distributors unless necessary. They have been urged to use alternate fuels such as PNG, induction and electric cooktops wherever feasible. The citizens have also been requested to make necessary efforts to conserve energy in their daily usage.

Supply Chain and Alternate Fuel Measures

"Despite this war situation, the Government has given the highest priority to domestic LPG and PNG, along with high priority to hospitals and educational institutions," the release said, adding that the Government has already implemented several rationalisation measures on both the supply and demand side. Alternate fuel options like Kerosene and coal have been offered to ease pressure on LPG demand. Coal Ministry has already issued an order to Coal India and Singareni Collieries to allot higher quantities to States for distributing coal to small, medium and other consumers. States have been advised to facilitate the new PNG connections for both domestic and commercial consumers.

LPG Supply and Anti-Hoarding Operations

Under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and LPG Control Order, 2000, state governments are empowered to act against any hoarding and black marketing. The release said that raids continue to be carried out in many of the States/UTs to check the hoardings and black marketing of LPG. "More than 3700 raids have been conducted yesterday," the release said. The release said that the supply of LPG is affected due to the prevailing geopolitical situation but there is no reported dry-out at LPG distributorships.

"Online LPG cylinder bookings have increased to 95% on industry basis yesterday. To prevent diversion at the distributor level, Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) based deliveries have been increased from 53% (Feb-2026) to 89% yesterday. Around 51 Lakh Domestic LPG Cylinders were delivered yesterday," the release said

Industrial and Commercial Supply Measures

The Centre has permitted Refining companies including Petrochemical Complexes in India to make available certain minimum quantities of C3 and C4 streams for critical sectors like the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Department of Food & Public Distribution, the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals etc. based on specific quantity and refinery source as determined by the Centre for High Technology (CHT). The Centre has also decided to allocate total commercial allocation to 70% of the pre-crises level incl. 10% reform based.

"Yesterday, more than 71,000 - 5Kg FTL cylinders have been sold. Since March 23, about 5.7 Lakh - 5 Kg FTL cylinders have been sold. The 5 Kg FTL cylinders are available at nearby LPG Distributorships and can be purchased by showing any valid ID proofs. No address proof is required," the release said. A three-member committee of Executive Directors of IOCL, HPCL and BPCL, in consultation with State authorities and industry bodies finalises the plan for the sale of Commercial LPG in the States/UTs and a total of 72,047 MT of Commercial LPG has been sold since March 14, the release said. Since March 2026, more than 3.5 Lakh PNG connections have been gasified. Further, more than 3.8 lakh customers have been registered for new connections.

Maritime Safety and Repatriation Efforts

Necessary measures have been put in place to safeguard Indian vessels and seafarers operating in the region, by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. LPG vessel Green Sanvi has safely transited the Strait of Hormuz, carrying 46,650 MT of LPG cargo with 25 seafarers on board, the release said. A total of 17 Indian-flagged vessels, with 460 Indian seafarers, remain in the western Persian Gulf region; the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping), in coordination with ship owners, RPSL agencies and Indian Missions, is actively monitoring the situation. DG Shipping has facilitated the safe repatriation of over 1,320 Indian seafarers so far, including 190 in the last 24 hours from airports and various regional locations across the Gulf. Port operations across India remain normal, with no congestion reported, the release said.

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