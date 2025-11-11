In a farewell letter, Warren Buffett, 95, announced he will step down as Berkshire Hathaway's CEO by year-end, with Greg Abel succeeding him. Buffett will no longer write annual reports or address meetings, stating he is "going quiet."

After nearly six decades of guiding Berkshire Hathaway, legendary investor Warren Buffett has written what he calls his farewell letter to shareholders, a heartfelt note filled with gratitude, memories, and reflections on life, legacy, and leadership. In his latest message, Buffett, 95, announced that he will no longer write annual reports or address Berkshire's annual meetings, saying, "As the British would say, I'm 'going quiet.' Sort of."

A Life of Lessons and Gratitude

Buffett's final letter was less about markets and money, and more about life, humility, and reflection. He reminisced about his early days in Omaha, recalling a near-death experience in 1938 when he underwent an emergency appendectomy at just eight years old.

He also remembered his late friend and long-time business partner Charlie Munger, who lived just a block away from him. "Charlie had a huge impact on me and could not have been a better teacher and protective big brother. We had differences, but never had an argument. 'I told you so' was not in his vocabulary," Buffett wrote.

Buffett expressed deep gratitude for his hometown, saying Omaha shaped both his character and his company. "Looking back, I feel that both Berkshire and I did better because of our base in Omaha. The center of the United States was a very good place to be born, to raise a family, and to build a business," he shared.

Passing the Baton to Greg Abel

Confirming a long-expected move, Buffett said he will step down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway by the end of this year. His trusted deputy, Greg Abel, will take the reins.

"Greg Abel has more than met the high expectations I had for him," Buffett wrote. "He understands many of our businesses and people far better than I now do. I can’t think of a CEO or consultant I'd pick over Greg to handle your savings and mine."

Buffett also assured shareholders that he will retain his Berkshire A shares until investors are fully confident in Abel's leadership, a gesture that reflects his faith in the company's future.

Legacy of Giving

In true Buffett fashion, the billionaire investor used the occasion to reinforce his lifelong commitment to philanthropy. He converted 1,800 A shares into 2.7 million B shares and distributed them to four family foundations:

1,500,000 shares to The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation

400,000 shares each to The Sherwood Foundation, The Howard G. Buffett Foundation, and The NoVo Foundation

Buffett also shared a personal message for his children — Howard, Peter, and Susan — encouraging them to live with purpose, not perfection.

"I have assured my children that they do not need to perform miracles nor fear failures. These are inevitable, and I have made my share. They simply need to improve somewhat upon what is generally achieved," he wrote.

He added that he plans to increase lifetime gifts to ensure his children's foundations can manage his estate responsibly before alternate trustees step in.

A Quiet Goodbye, Not a Final One

Although Buffett is stepping back from his public role, he hinted that he will still write Thanksgiving messages for those who wish to hear from him, short reflections filled with the same warmth and wisdom that made his annual letters iconic.

At 95, the "Oracle of Omaha" leaves behind more than a financial empire, he leaves a legacy of integrity, discipline, and deep humanity.

"Freedom in business," Buffett once said, "comes not from money, but from doing what you love with people you trust."