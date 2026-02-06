Vidarbha is poised for a major economic revival, becoming a central pillar of India's growth. Jeet Adani highlighted large-scale infrastructure, energy, and logistics projects driving this transformation into a modern industrial powerhouse.

Vidarbha is poised to re-emerge as a central pillar of India's economic and cultural growth, driven by large-scale infrastructure projects and a strategic focus on energy and logistics, stated Jeet Adani, Director for Adani Airports and head of Adani Digital Labs. Addressing the inauguration of the Khasdar Audyogik Mahotsav during Advantage Vidarbha 2026, Jeet Adani noted that the region is transforming its historical heritage into a modern powerhouse of industry and innovation. "With the right infrastructure, leadership and partnerships, this region can re-emerge as a centre of learning, commerce and national growth. The momentum that we see today is no accident. It is the outcome," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Major Investment in Clean Energy

The industrial expansion in the region includes a Rs 70,000 crore investment for an integrated coal gasification and downstream derivatives complex at Linga. According to Adani, this project is expected to generate 30,000 direct jobs and establish Nagpur as a global hub for clean energy technologies. He noted that the initiative serves as a "platform for national self-reliance" by boosting energy independence for critical industries.

Strengthening Power Infrastructure

The region's power infrastructure has seen substantial reinforcement through the 3,300 megawatt supercritical power plant at Tiroda and the 2025 revival of the 600 megawatt Butibori power plant. Adani highlighted that these facilities, combined with solar generation, provide 6,600 megawatts of dependable electricity for Maharashtra. "This is the backbone supporting Maharashtra's industries, its cities and its digital economy," Adani said, emphasising the role of the region in the national energy narrative.

Boosting Logistics and Aviation

Logistics and aviation sectors are also seeing rapid development. The acquisition of a 30-acre MRO complex at Mihan, featuring 15 aircraft bays and international certifications, is positioning Nagpur as an international center for aircraft maintenance and repair. Additionally, a 75-acre Inland Container Depot at Borkhedi and the management of 24 border check posts across the state are intended to reduce freight costs and improve global competitiveness for local businesses.

Leadership and Vision Drive Growth

Adani attributed the current momentum to the vision of national and state leaders who have prioritised regional development. "Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendraji Modi has championed inclusive development, ensuring that regions rich in talent and resources like Vidarbha stand at the forefront of India's growth story," Adani stated. He further credited Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for transforming connectivity and advocating for balanced regional progress.

Focus on Sustainability and Community

Sustainability remains a focal point of these industrial activities, with the Gondkari underground mine being cited as a model for responsible mining due to its zero-displacement and zero-effluent discharge protocols. Community initiatives through the Adani Foundation in Nagpur and Gondia continue to focus on healthcare, education, and women's empowerment.

Adani concluded by affirming that the group's presence in the region is "generational" and aimed at building long-term prosperity. (ANI)