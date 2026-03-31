Global trade is undergoing a structural shift, with AI becoming the main driver of growth, a McKinsey report finds. This is fuelled by a surge in demand for AI infrastructure, reshaping the composition and direction of international commerce.

The global trade landscape is undergoing a structural shift, with artificial intelligence (AI) rapidly emerging as a central driver of cross-border flows. According to a recent report from the McKinsey Global Institute, "AI-related trade emerged as the most substantial engine of growth," underscoring a decisive pivot in what powers global commerce.

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The AI Infrastructure Boom

This transformation is rooted in the explosive demand for AI infrastructure. The report noted that "shipments of the hardware needed to develop and run the technology increased by almost 40 per cent," accounting for "about a third of global trade growth" in 2025. This surge reflects a worldwide race to build data centers, driving unprecedented demand for semiconductors, servers, and networking equipment.

Asia's Central Role in the AI Supply Chain

At the heart of this shift lies a tightly interconnected supply chain concentrated in Asia. Economies such as Taiwan, South Korea, and parts of Southeast Asia have become critical production hubs, supplying the components required to sustain AI expansion. These flows are increasingly aligned along geopolitical lines, with a significant share of AI-related trade occurring between geopolitically aligned economies.

US Leads Global Demand

The United States has emerged as the largest demand center in this new trade paradigm. McKinsey highlighted that the country "added roughly half of the world's new data center capacity in 2025," driving a sharp increase in imports of AI-related equipment. This demand translated into a dramatic rise in trade volumes, with US trade in such goods growing by approximately 66 per cent.

Resilience Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Even amid rising geopolitical tensions and trade restrictions, AI-driven trade has demonstrated resilience. The report emphasizes that this expansion "unfolded amid heightened geopolitical tensions and tighter trade restrictions," suggesting that technological demand is outweighing traditional barriers. In fact, while tariffs and policy shifts have reshaped trade routes, they have not derailed the broader momentum of AI-led growth.

Global Dynamics and Future Outlook

China, although constrained by restrictions on advanced semiconductor imports, continues to play a significant role by relying more heavily on domestic production. Meanwhile, Europe remains a key supplier of specialized equipment, including advanced lithography machines critical for chipmaking.

McKinsey's analysis of investment trends indicates that "the AI infrastructure buildout will continue globally," with new semiconductor facilities and data centers already underway. This sustained investment is expected to reinforce AI's role as a foundational pillar of global trade.

The data signals a clear inflection point--trade is no longer driven primarily by traditional manufacturing alone. Instead, AI and the ecosystem supporting it have become defining forces, reshaping not just the volume of trade, but its very composition and direction. (ANI)