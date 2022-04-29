Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Varroc inks Euro 600 mn deal with Omnium SE to sell its four-wheeler lighting business

    This divestment will help the company to align its resources with the high value and high growth primary markets in China, India, and the two-wheeler sector globally.

    Varroc inks Euro 600 mn deal with Omnium SE to sell its four-wheeler lighting business-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 29, 2022, 11:49 AM IST

    Aurangabad-based auto component maker Varroc Engineering Limited (VEL) has signed a Securities Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE of France for 600 million euros, according to company’s intimation to stock exchanges. The 600-million-euro transaction will see Varroc divesting its lighting System operations in the USA, Brazil, Mexico, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, Turkey, and Morocco.

    The move is part of the larger strategy to transform Varroc into a high-tech company and focus on the existing growth of electronics, connectivity, electric vehicles (EVs) product lines and the two-wheeler segment globally, it said.

    This divestment will help the company to align its resources with the high value and high growth primary markets in China, India, and the two-wheeler sector globally, it added.

    Commenting on the development, Tarang Jain, Chairman & Managing Director of Varroc Engineering was quoted by Economic Times saying, “Our immediate goal is to be future-ready with continued profitable growth in emerging sectors like the EV and high technology electronics. The divestment of our passenger car lighting operations in the Americas and Europe will be a win-win deal for Varroc and Plastic Omnium. For us, we unlock great value for all our shareholders, employees, and business partners as we plan for our next level of growth in the fastest-growing economies and auto sectors in the world. We will also continue to invest in our teams and people as we embark on the next phase of our growth.”

    It would help the company “unlock great value” for all its shareholders, employees, and business partners as it plans for our next level of growth in the fastest-growing economies and auto sectors in the world, Jain said in the statement.

    The sale of VLS will enable the $1.5 billion revenue Indian company to become debt-free and sharpen its focus on the India business.

    Varroc will also continue to operate its China JV and other international two-wheeler businesses in countries like Italy and Vietnam and global electronics businesses in Poland and Romania. The company is retaining its four-wheeler lighting operations in Asia.

    Rothschild & Co acted as the exclusive financial advisor to VEL on the transaction, financially strong operation, ensuring higher return on investments, the company said.

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2022, 11:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Elon Musk sells about $4B in Tesla stock after deciding to buy Twitter-dnm

    Elon Musk sells about $4B in Tesla stock after deciding to buy Twitter

    Cut taxes on fuel, not imported liquor: Hardeep Singh Puri slams non-BJP ruled states

    'Cut taxes on fuel, not imported liquor': Petroleum minister slams non-BJP ruled states

    Abhi Shetty: Everything You Need to Know to Succeed in the Crypto World-vpn

    Abhi Shetty: Everything You Need to Know to Succeed in the Crypto World

    Twitter new boss Elon Musk targets Coca-Cola, says he'll buy it to put cocaine back in-dnm

    Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk targets Coca-Cola, says he’ll buy it ‘to put cocaine back in’

    Air India seeks approval from CCI as it plans to acquire AirAsia India gcw

    Air India seeks approval from CCI as it plans to acquire AirAsia India

    Recent Stories

    Acharya leaked: After Samantha's film, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi's movie, is out on Tamilrockers, Torrent sites RBA

    Acharya leaked: After Samantha's film, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi's movie, is out on Tamilrockers, Torrent sites

    football at last Man United's cristiano Ronaldo ends Premier League goalscoring drought against Chelsea snt

    At last, Man United's Ronaldo ends Premier League goalscoring drought against Chelsea

    Pictures Malaika Arora looks glamorous in figure-hugging dresses; take a look RBA

    (Pictures) Malaika Arora looks glamorous in figure-hugging dresses; take a look

    CNG price increased by Rs 2.50 per kg in Pune, check latest rates in your city - adt

    CNG price increased by Rs 2.50 per kg in Pune, check latest rates in your city

    Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: BJP leader Divya Hagargi arrested from Pune-dnm

    Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: BJP leader Divya Hagargi arrested from Pune

    Recent Videos

    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon