The debut of India's Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains is delayed due to furnishing and workmanship issues identified by Indian Railways. Inspection teams found design flaws, sharp edges, and poorly fitted parts in the new coaches.

The debut of India's much-awaited Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains could take a little longer than expected. The Indian Railways has raised red flags over furnishing and workmanship issues, delaying the rollout of what was touted to be India's most advanced long-distance train.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a letter from the Railway Board to the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and general managers of all zones, the inspection teams found several design flaws and finishing problems in the new coaches.

"There are issues related to furnishing and workmanship at many places, including sharp edges and corners at berthing areas, poorly fitted curtain handles, and pigeon pockets between berth connectors that make cleaning difficult," the letter noted.

Officials have been asked to fix these problems immediately, not just in the current trainsets, but in all upcoming ones as well. The board has also reminded zones to follow every guideline issued by the RDSO for trains running at speeds up to 160 kmph.

Final Approvals Still Pending

Railway sources say the RDSO had sent an updated compliance report to the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) on September 1, 2025, after several trial runs. Once the CCRS signs off, the file will go to the Railways Ministry for final approval to begin operations.

A letter dated October 28 was also sent to all zones, noting that the routes for the Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains are yet to be finalised.

Safety, Comfort Top Priorities

The ministry has asked all zones to ensure key safety measures are in place. including:

Fire-safety systems

Installation of Kavach 4.0, the anti-collision technology

Reliable communication between train crew and stations

Proper upkeep of all brake systems

Loco pilots will also be trained to uncouple coaches within 15 minutes in case of an emergency, with the required tools included in their kit.

Passenger Comfort and Onboard Experience

The ministry's note adds that the temperature inside the coaches should be kept comfortable, keeping in mind India's varying weather and frequent door openings. Every train should have trained staff onboard to handle technical issues that may arise mid-journey.

Passengers can also expect clear safety announcements before departure and during the journey, in regional language, Hindi, and English, reminding everyone of onboard safety rules.

Maintenance and Readiness

Railway zones have been asked to deploy dedicated technical teams and ensure there are adequate spare parts and consumables available for regular maintenance.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains are designed to offer passengers a smooth, fast, and comfortable overnight travel experience, combining luxury with speed. While the delay might disappoint eager travellers, railway officials say these extra checks are essential to make sure the train is safe, reliable, and ready for service.