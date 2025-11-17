Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw outlined a clear roadmap for India's electronics manufacturing, asking the industry to focus on three critical areas: building design teams, achieving Six Sigma quality, and deepening domestic supply chains.

Industry Progress Silences Critics Addressing electronics industry members and other stakeholders at an event organised by ICEA, the minister said the rapid progress in India's electronics sector had silenced critics. "There were many naysayers, and those naysayers are now proven wrong. You have shown the way how this country will become a major electronics manufacturing hub," the minister said.He also expressed satisfaction that industry leaders now acknowledge the government's efforts. "I'm so glad that some people today mentioned that the government has done everything that was supposed to be done. Now it's our turn. It's a very nice thing to hear." Minister's Three Key Asks Emphasising that India's long-term competitiveness cannot rest on assembly alone, Vaishnaw said design strength must be central to every electronics company's strategy. 1. Developing Design Capabilities "To achieve long-term success, we will have to focus on three major things. First, we will have to develop our design teams. Whatever be the cost, whatever be the effort, whatever be the hard work that has to be put in. This is something which has to be done. There is no, it's one of those non-negotiables which has to be made a part of our journey," he said.He urged the Ministry to factor design capability into ECMS approvals. "I'll request that the department should ask in all the applications, what is the design capability that you are developing? And that should be one of the criteria for selecting the people who finally get approved in the ECMS," he said.The Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), approved by the Cabinet on May 1, 2025, with a fiscal outlay of Rs 22,919 crore, has received 249 applications with an anticipated investment commitment of Rs 115,351 crore. The government believes that the huge response will also translate into more direct and indirect jobs for the country's people. The application window was open for an initial period of three months, starting from May 1, 2025, and was subsequently extended till September 30, 2025. 2. Achieving Six Sigma Quality The minister's second major point was the need for world-class quality across the entire electronics value chain. "My second request and second ask is to focus on getting six sigma quality in every product that we manufacture. Smallest of the small products and the most complex of the complex products," he said.He stressed that quality systems would be integrated into future evaluations. "Quality systems will also be part of the evaluation criteria, henceforth. I'll request the department to make that a major part of your evaluation of the quality systems," Vaishnaw said.Minister Vaishnaw noted that other Indian sectors -- automobiles, aerospace, chemicals and pharmaceuticals -- have set global benchmarks, and electronics manufacturing must rise to the same standard. 3. Deepening Domestic Supply Chains Calling supply-chain independence central to India's economic strength, the Union minister urged companies to develop and upgrade domestic vendors. "And third ask is, as far as possible, for everything that you use in your factory, in your plant, in your laboratory, get Swadeshi, get Atma Nirbharta. Focus on developing Indian suppliers. Make sure that they also come up to quality levels. Make sure that you hold hands and get them up the value chain." Future Initiatives He added that the government will continue to work with industry on new initiatives, including exploring a new skilling framework for electronics manufacturing. "We made a good beginning... Hopefully, very soon, we'll come out with a new skilling framework also for electronics manufacturing." (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) He added that the government will continue to work with industry on new initiatives, including exploring a new skilling framework for electronics manufacturing. "We made a good beginning... Hopefully, very soon, we'll come out with a new skilling framework also for electronics manufacturing." (ANI)