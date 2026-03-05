An Lxme-EY report reveals a Rs 40 lakh crore GDP opportunity by boosting women's long-term investments. Despite high financial access, India's first Women's Financial Prosperity Index scores a low 28.1, highlighting structural barriers.

Report Reveals Paradox of Access vs. Agency Lxme, India's leading financial platform for women and EY India today released a report - 'Unlocking Her Wealth: The Untapped Economy - Redesigning Financial Systems for Women from Inclusion Metrics to Ownership Outcomes', introducing India's first Women's Financial Prosperity Index (WFPI). The index scores India at 28.1 out of 100, revealing that while financial access for women has expanded rapidly, the majority of their journey toward long-term wealth creation remains structurally blocked.India has achieved one of the fastest financial inclusion expansions globally, with over 89 per cent of women now holding bank accounts and digital payments embedded into daily life. Yet the report highlights a critical paradox: access has not translated into agency, and participation has not translated into wealth.The report further revealed that this paradox sits at the heart of Lxme's own journey. In 2025, Lxme launched Lxme Pay, India's first UPI experience designed specifically for women, built on the insight that everyday financial participation is often the first step toward long-term wealth creation. While digital access has expanded nationally, Lxme's platform data shows that intentional design built around women's financial realities significantly accelerates movement from transaction to investment. Key Findings: Structural Barriers and Stark Disparities Drawing on national datasets, global benchmarks, an EY survey of 1,033 respondents, and Lxme's proprietary platform data from over one million users, the report outlines the structural barriers limiting women's financial outcomes.The report said, "Women earn ₹73 for every ₹100 earned by men, with over 60% employed in informal sectors with volatile incomes." Only 41.7 per cent of working-age women participate in the labour force, compared to 78.8 per cent of men, and just 8.6 per cent of women invest in mutual funds or equities, versus 22.3 per cent of men, the report revealed.The report also stated that only 14.2 per cent of women hold pensions or provident fund accounts, compared to 32.8 per cent of men. The report further added that women account for just 25 per cent of mutual fund folios and typically begin investing five years later than men, with nearly half the average first investment size. Indian women hold only 60 per cent of men's retirement wealth, and only 21 per cent of Indian women are financially literate. A Call to Unlock Untapped Potential Commenting on the report, Priti Rathi Gupta, Co-Founder, Lxme said, "India has built one of the world's most extensive financial inclusion infrastructures. But inclusion without agency is an incomplete story. Our data shows that when women are given the right environment, confidence, community, and products designed for their real lives, they don't just participate in markets, they lead them.""This report is a call to the entire ecosystem: regulators, banks, fintechs, and policymakers. The ₹40 lakh crore opportunity is not hypothetical. It is waiting. And unlocking it starts with designing for women, not around them," she added.Saurabh Chandra, Partner - Financial Services, EY India, said, "India has made significant strides in financial inclusion, but the report highlights, through comprehensive data analysis, that the financial system can improve in catering to the specific needs of women. The ₹40 lakh crore opportunity shows the potential that can be unlocked by enabling financial policies and practices that support women's economic needs. The report concludes that financial inclusion alone is not sufficient to drive economic equity. Bridging the gap between access and ownership will require coordinated action across regulators, financial institutions, fintech platforms, and policymakers to design systems that reflect women's real income patterns, life cycles, and investment behaviours. Unlocking women's wealth, the report argues, is not just a gender issue; it is a macroeconomic imperative for India's next phase of growth. Bridging the gap between access and ownership will require coordinated action across regulators, financial institutions, fintech platforms, and policymakers to design systems that reflect women's real income patterns, life cycles, and investment behaviours. Unlocking women's wealth, the report argues, is not just a gender issue; it is a macroeconomic imperative for India's next phase of growth.