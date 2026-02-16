NPCI extends its 'UPI One World' wallet service to international delegates at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Visitors from over 40 countries can make real-time payments in India without needing a local bank account or Indian mobile number.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has extended its 'UPI One World' wallet service to international delegates attending the India AI Impact Summit 2026. This pilot initiative is available to visitors from over 40 countries participating in the summit held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from 16-20 February. The service allows inbound foreign travellers to perform real-time Person-to-Merchant (P2M) transactions across India without requiring a local bank account or an Indian mobile number.

Showcasing India's Payment Ecosystem

Sohini Rajola, Executive Director - Growth, NPCI, said, "UPI is the world's largest real-time payment system. By extending the 'UPI One World' service to foreign guests at the India AI Impact Summit, we are providing a convenient way to experience India's real-time payments ecosystem and Made in India technology. This initiative also offers a glimpse into how smoother cross-border payment systems can support a more connected global digital economy."

How UPI One World Works for Delegates

The wallet can be accessed through authorised issuers at New Delhi International Airport and the NPCI Pavilion at the summit venue. Travellers can load the wallet using international debit or credit cards and make payments by scanning standard UPI QR codes. The system allows for a maximum loading of Rs 25,000 per transaction, with a monthly limit of Rs 50,000. Any remaining balance at the end of the visit can be transferred back to the original payment source in accordance with foreign exchange regulations.

Promoting India's Digital Public Infrastructure

This rollout follows a period of significant growth for the platform, with UPI processing 21.70 billion transactions in January 2026. By integrating this technology into the India AI Impact Summit, NPCI aims to showcase India's digital public infrastructure to a global audience of policymakers and technology leaders. The initiative is designed to eliminate the need for carrying physical cash and to simplify the complexities of foreign exchange for international visitors. (ANI)