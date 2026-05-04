UPI recorded 22.35 billion transactions in April 2026, marking continued growth in digital payments adoption. The platform clocked 24,162 crore transactions worth Rs 314 lakh crore in FY26, highlighting its role in financial inclusion.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) recorded 22.35 billion transactions in April 2026, reflecting continued growth in digital payments adoption across the country, Department of Financial Services posted on X.

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Acknowledging the milestone, it was noted, "UPI achieves 22.35 Bn transaction count in April'26! Thank you, India, for embracing digital payments and driving this revolution forward."

The platform continues to play a key role in transforming the way transactions are carried out, with increasing acceptance among users.

"Let's continue the journey of transforming the way we transact!" it added.

UPI's Strong FY26 Performance

Earlier, UPI had clocked 24,162 crore transactions worth Rs 314 lakh crore in FY26, underscoring the continued scale and adoption of India's flagship digital payments platform.

The data highlighted growing reliance on UPI across urban, semi-urban and rural regions, driven by ease of use, interoperability and expanding digital infrastructure.

Pillar of India's Digital Economy

The government had noted that UPI has emerged as a key pillar of India's digital economy, enabling seamless real-time payments and fostering financial inclusion by bringing individuals, small businesses and micro-entrepreneurs into the formal financial system.

The strong performance in FY26 builds on sustained momentum over the past few years, supported by increasing merchant acceptance, smartphone penetration and policy initiatives aimed at promoting cashless transactions.

Industry stakeholders said the momentum has carried into the new financial year as well. (ANI)