FICCI President Anant Goenka praises the Union Budget 2026-27 for its focus on growth, inclusivity, and 'Yuva Shakti'. He notes the budget reflects continuity, stability, and a continued focus on reforms and infrastructure investment.

Anant Goenka, the President of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), has lauded the Union Budget 2026-27 for its consistent approach toward long-term development. In his assessment, the focus remains firmly on empowering the next generation, stating that "this budget has been focused on growth, inclusivity and Yuva Shakti."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Reflecting on the broader global landscape, Goenka pointed out that "in an era of unprecedented change and turmoil outside of the world, India has emerged as a stable macroeconomic force." He further emphasised that the measures introduced by the Finance Minister have "only reinforced that view" of India as a reliable global player.

Policy Continuity and Reform Focus

One of the key takeaways for the industry leader was the predictability of the government's policy direction. Goenka described the document as "a budget that reflects continuity and stability," noting that "the areas which the government has been speaking on over the years, continue to get that focus." Among these persistent priorities, he specifically highlighted the "continued focus on reform" as a key indicator for businesses.

Infrastructure and Strategic Sectors

Goenka welcomed the fact that "focus on infra investment continues," which he sees as a backbone for industrial scaling. He was particularly vocal about the strategic importance of the newly announced rare earth corridor and the ongoing semiconductor mission. For sectors that have faced global headwinds, such as textiles and leather, he observed that "some relief is provided there" through targeted adjustments, while also noting that "foreign investment has also got fair focus" in the new proposals.

Emphasis on Health and Biotechnology

The health and science sectors were another high point for the FICCI President. He expressed optimism regarding the government's push into advanced medicine and biotechnology. Goenka remarked that industry leaders "were very encouraged to see the focus on biopharma," explaining that this is a necessary "reflection of focus on health as chronic disease, cancer, other diseases come up." He believes that "the focus on biopharma will have a very positive effect and place on the strengths of our country" in the coming years. (ANI)