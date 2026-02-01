India's Union Budget 2026 aims to establish the nation as a global healthcare hub. Key initiatives include creating five medical tourism hubs and launching the ₹10,000 crore Biopharma Shakti programme to enhance domestic drug manufacturing.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2026, announced a series of major healthcare initiatives aimed at strengthening India’s position as a global medical and biopharma hub.

A key proposal includes the establishment of five regional medical tourism hubs across the country, designed as integrated healthcare complexes combining advanced medical services, education, and research facilities. The move is expected to boost medical tourism while improving healthcare access and infrastructure.

Alongside this, Sitharaman unveiled the Biopharma Shakti programme, with a proposed outlay of ₹10,000 crore over the next five years. The initiative aims to build a strong domestic ecosystem for the production of biologics and biosimilars, reducing import dependence and enhancing India’s global competitiveness in pharmaceuticals. As part of the programme, the government plans to set up three new National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPERs) and upgrade seven existing institutes.

The Finance Minister also announced the creation of a nationwide network of 1,000 accredited clinical trial sites to support research and innovation. To align India’s regulatory framework with global standards, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) will be strengthened through a dedicated scientific review cadre and specialised professionals to ensure timely approvals.

Additionally, the Budget proposed setting up three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda, reinforcing the government’s push to expand both modern and traditional healthcare systems. Together, these measures signal a comprehensive effort to position India as a global healthcare and life sciences leader.