Union Budget 2025: FM says PM Dhyan Krishi Yojana to benefit 1.7 crore farmers; agriculture sector highlights

FM announces PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana, covering 100 districts with low yields, modern crop intensity and below average credit parameters

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while announcing the Union Budget 2025, announced that the current budget will focus on GYAN (Garib - poor, yuva (youth), annadata (farmers) and nari shakti (women's empowerment).

She said the budget has top focus on the rising middle class, growth and infrastructure.

Agricultural highlights

The Finance Minister has announced a six-year mission to achieve 'atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in pulses in her Union Budget 2025-26 speech.

- PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana, covering 100 districts with low yields, modern crop intensity and below average credit parameters

- Government to now launch – 6 year mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses with a special focus on 'tuver, udad and masoor dals'. National mission on high yield seeds too will be launched."



- In addition, Makhana Board will be set up in Bihar to improve production processing and value addition of Makhana, fox nut. People will be engaged in FPOs.

- Nafed and NCCF will procure pulses in next four years

- Comprehensive programme for raising vegetables, fruits production, and providing remunerative prices will be launched

- Govt to bring enabling framework for sustaining harvest of fisheries sector in exclusive economic zones and high seas

- FM Sitharaman announces 5-year mission to promote cotton production

- A national mission of high yielding seeds will be launched

Latest Videos