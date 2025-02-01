Union Budget 2025: FM says PM Dhyan Krishi Yojana to benefit 1.7 crore farmers; agriculture sector highlights

FM announces PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana, covering 100 districts with low yields, modern crop intensity and below average credit parameters

Union Budget 2025: PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojan to benefit 1.7 crore farmers, says FM shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Feb 1, 2025, 11:24 AM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while announcing the Union Budget 2025, announced that the current budget will focus on GYAN (Garib - poor, yuva (youth), annadata (farmers) and nari shakti (women's empowerment).

She said the budget has top focus on the rising middle class, growth and infrastructure.

Agricultural highlights

The Finance Minister has announced a six-year mission to achieve 'atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in pulses in her Union Budget 2025-26 speech.

- PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana, covering 100 districts with low yields, modern crop intensity and below average credit parameters

- Government to now launch – 6 year mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses with a special focus on 'tuver, udad and masoor dals'. National mission on high yield seeds too will be launched."

- In addition, Makhana Board will be set up in Bihar to improve production processing and value addition of Makhana, fox nut. People will be engaged in FPOs.

- Nafed and NCCF will procure pulses in next four years

- Comprehensive programme for raising vegetables, fruits production, and providing remunerative prices will be launched

- Govt to bring enabling framework for sustaining harvest of fisheries sector in exclusive economic zones and high seas

- FM Sitharaman announces 5-year mission to promote cotton production

- A national mission of high yielding seeds will be launched

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Union Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman charts path for growth, development and economic strength vkp

Union Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman charts path for growth, development and economic strength

Union Budget 2025 FM Sitharaman highlights MSMEs are responsible for 45 percent of our exports; highlights here anr

Union Budget 2025: FM highlights MSMEs are responsible for 45 percent of our exports; highlights here

'Today's budget will be extraordinary': CA AK Sabat hopes Union Budget 2025 will surpass budgets of 1991, 1997 shk

'Today's budget will be extraordinary': CA AK Sabat hopes Union Budget 2025 will surpass budgets of 1991, 1997

Economic Survey 2025: India's path to growth lies in adapting to global shifts AJR

Economic Survey 2025: India's path to growth lies in adapting to global shifts

How AI can propel India's economic growth: Key takeaways from Economic Survey 2025 AJR

How AI can propel India's economic growth: Key takeaways from Economic Survey 2025

Recent Stories

Union Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman charts path for growth, development and economic strength vkp

Union Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman charts path for growth, development and economic strength

Union Budget 2025 FM Sitharaman highlights MSMEs are responsible for 45 percent of our exports; highlights here anr

Union Budget 2025: FM highlights MSMEs are responsible for 45 percent of our exports; highlights here

Health Benefits of Chewing Curry Leaves on an Empty Stomach RBA

Health Benefits of Chewing Curry Leaves on an Empty Stomach

SHOCKING Udit Narayan TROLLED for kissing female fans; one said, 'Disgusting, shame on him' (VIDEO) RBA

SHOCKING: Udit Narayan TROLLED for kissing female fans; one said, 'Disgusting, shame on him' (VIDEO)

CM Yogi takes aerial survey of Ayodhya, orders improved infrastructure for devotees

CM Yogi takes aerial survey of Ayodhya, orders improved infrastructure for devotees

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon