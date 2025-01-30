Union Budget 2025 aims to consolidate fiscal deficit at 4.5% of GDP, reveals UBI Report

Government is likely to remain committed to its fiscal consolidation path, with a steady reduction in the fiscal deficit over the coming years. This comes as part of a broader effort to control inflationary pressures, manage borrowing costs, and maintain investor confidence amid a slowing economy.

Union Budget 2025 aims to consolidate fiscal deficit at 4.5% of GDP, reveals UBI Report AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI | First Published Jan 30, 2025, 1:26 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 1:26 PM IST

The Government will focus on fiscal consolidation and growth in the Union Budget, says a research report by the Union Bank of India. The report says government will aim to reduce the fiscal deficit to 4.5 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the Financial Year 2026 (FY26), down from an estimated 4.8 per cent in FY25.

"We expect absolute fiscal deficit to increase from RE of Rs.15.7 lakh crore to Rs.16.2 lakh crore in FY26," added the report.

The fiscal target is in line with the government's roadmap for achieving macroeconomic stability and ensuring manageable public debt dynamics.

Also read: Union Budget 2025: Key bills to influence India's economic and policy framework

Government is likely to remain committed to its fiscal consolidation path, with a steady reduction in the fiscal deficit over the coming years. This comes as part of a broader effort to control inflationary pressures, manage borrowing costs, and maintain investor confidence amid a slowing economy.

In FY25, the fiscal deficit has been under pressure due to lower-than-expected capital expenditure (capex) and rising subsidy burdens because of geo-political reasons.

The report highlighted that while the government's spending on infrastructure has lagged behind budgeted targets, fiscal consolidation is expected to exceed the target primarily because of the reduction in expenditure as a percentage of GDP rather than a significant pickup in revenue growth.

At 4.5 per cent of GDP, the fiscal deficit target for FY26 is considered a key step toward returning to a more sustainable fiscal path after the pandemic-driven surge in government spending.

The UBI report notes that this fiscal tightening is likely to be balanced by targeted reforms aimed at stimulating growth, such as potential tax cuts, capex boosts, and sector-specific incentives. The government's push for fiscal discipline has garnered mixed reactions, with some experts calling for more aggressive stimulus measures to support the slowing economy.

Also read: Budget 2025: IT, Electronics industry calls for focus on Make in India, AI R&D, and digital infrastructure

However, the report suggests that the government is likely to continue prioritising fiscal prudence, even as it balances the need for growth-boosting measures in the upcoming Union budget.

As the government prepares for the budget and the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decisions in the coming weeks, the UBI report emphasises that the next steps will be critical in determining the trajectory of India's economic recovery and its ability to manage fiscal health while supporting growth.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Natural disasters, climate change pose long-term risks to state finances: IIT Bombay AJR

Natural disasters, climate change pose long-term risks to state finances: IIT Bombay

Air India, Kenya Airways team up for streamlined travel with codeshare agreement AJR

Air India, Kenya Airways team up for streamlined travel with codeshare agreement

Union Budget 2025: Key bills to influence India's economic and policy framework AJR

Union Budget 2025: Key bills to influence India's economic and policy framework

Complete Guide to Property Registration in India, Process, Fees & Benefits

Ultimate Guide to Property Registration in India with State-Wise Fees, Documents & Online Process

Union Budget 2025: IT, Electronics industry calls for focus on Make in India, AI R&D, and digital infrastructure AJR

Budget 2025: IT, Electronics industry calls for focus on Make in India, AI R&D, and digital infrastructure

Recent Stories

Wearing high heels to wrong size bra: 8 Fashion mistakes that could harm your health

Wearing high heels to wrong size bra: 8 Fashion mistakes that could harm your health

Natural disasters, climate change pose long-term risks to state finances: IIT Bombay AJR

Natural disasters, climate change pose long-term risks to state finances: IIT Bombay

PHOTOS Rubina Dilaik 6 fancy earrings for every occasion RBA

PHOTOS: Rubina Dilaik's 6 fancy earrings for every occasion

Israeli military receives hostage after being freed from captivity by Hamas dmn

Israeli military receives hostage after being freed from captivity by Hamas

Pushpa 2: The Rule released on Netflix: 5 dialogues from Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's HIT film RBA

Pushpa 2: The Rule released on Netflix: 5 dialogues from Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's HIT film

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon