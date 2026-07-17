UN Chief Antonio Guterres urged faster adoption of AI-powered early warning systems, calling them the most cost-effective way to reduce the impact of climate disasters. He stressed the need for international cooperation to protect every person.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called for the faster adoption of AI-powered early warning systems, saying they are the most cost-effective way to reduce the human and economic impact of climate disasters as global climate risks continue to intensify.

Addressing the "Dialogue on Early Warnings for All in Response to Climate Change" at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference Meteorological Forum in Shanghai, Guterres said artificial intelligence can help deliver faster and more effective warnings, but urged greater international cooperation, investment and technology sharing to ensure every person is protected.

"Early-warning systems are the most cost-effective protection against climate disaster. Where coverage is comprehensive, disaster deaths are at least six times lower. A timely warning is the difference between an evacuation and a tragedy," Guterres said.

Current State and AI's Potential

He noted that 128 countries now have multi-hazard early-warning systems, more than double the number in 2015, but one-third of countries remain unprotected.

He said AI can enable faster forecasts and earlier alerts that people can receive, understand and act upon before disasters strike.

Climate Crisis Accelerates

The UN chief said the climate crisis continues to accelerate, with the last 11 years being the hottest on record, while scientists now expect a temporary overshoot of the 1.5-degree temperature limit.

He stressed the need to drastically reduce emissions this decade and accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

Requirements for Expansion

Guterres said expanding access to early warning systems would require stronger observation networks, greater access to reliable weather and climate data, and increased capacity in vulnerable countries to develop, operate and sustain such systems.

He added that warnings must reach every person at risk through trusted communication channels and in languages they understand.

Call for Responsible AI Deployment

He also called for the responsible deployment of artificial intelligence, saying technology designed to protect people should not come at the expense of the environment.

"Technology aimed at protecting people must also protect the planet," he said, urging major AI companies to power their data centres with renewable energy by 2030 and disclose their environmental footprint.

Calling early warning systems an economic, development and security imperative, Guterres urged countries to accelerate investment and international cooperation to expand their reach.