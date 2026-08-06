Emcure Pharmaceuticals reported a 36.2% YoY rise in its Q1 FY27 consolidated PAT to Rs 292.5 crore. Revenue grew 22.8% to Rs 2,580.4 crore, supported by a 10.2% domestic growth and a 34.2% rise in international revenue.

Financial Highlights

Emcure Pharmaceuticals on Thursday reported a 36.2 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 292.5 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, while revenue increased 22.8 per cent to Rs 2,580.4 crore.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 25.8 per cent to Rs 508 crore during the quarter, while EBITDA margin improved by around 50 basis points to 19.7 per cent. PAT margin also expanded by around 110 basis points to 11.3 per cent.

CEO's Commentary

Commenting on the performance, Managing Director and CEO Satish Mehta said, "We have begun FY27, the second year of our five-year plan--on a strong footing. FY26 was about putting the building blocks in place across teams, portfolio, integration and operating discipline. FY27 is about delivery, and Q1 is an encouraging early signal." He added, "Revenue... was supported by momentum across geographies. PAT grew faster at 36.2 per cent to INR 2,925 Mn, underlining the strength of the quarter's operating performance."

Revenue Breakdown

Domestic Business

The domestic business grew 10.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,095.3 crore, driven by brands in the central nervous system (CNS), cardiology and women's health segments, along with improved execution at Zuventus. The domestic business accounted for 42.4 per cent of the company's consolidated revenue during the quarter.

International Business

International revenue rose 34.2 per cent to Rs 1,485.1 crore and contributed 57.6 per cent of consolidated revenue. The company said the growth was supported by ramp-up in the base business, new product launches and favourable currency movements. Europe, Canada and the Rest of the World businesses recorded growth of 32.8 per cent, 24.6 per cent and 44.8 per cent, respectively.

Research and Development

During the quarter, Emcure invested Rs 90.4 crore in research and development, equivalent to 3.5 per cent of revenue. The company also received more than 15 product approvals across developed and emerging markets.

Organisational Changes

Emcure also announced organisational changes, including the appointment of Samit Mehta as Chief Operating Officer. The company said Chairman Berjis Desai will retire from the Board after the upcoming Annual General Meeting following his appointment to the National Commission for Minorities, after which Satish Mehta will take over as Chairman in addition to his role as Managing Director and CEO. (ANI)

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