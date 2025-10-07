The Instagram post drew widespread agreement, with many praising the logistical efficiency. This ultra-fast delivery service is fundamentally transforming urban shopping habits and setting new standards for convenience across Indian cities.

New Delhi (India): A Ukrainian woman residing in India has drawn attention to the country's rapidly expanding quick commerce sector, expressing amazement at the convenience of ultra-fast delivery services that have become commonplace across Indian cities. Viktoriia Chakraborty shared her experience through a social media post, describing how deliveries of everyday items arrive at her home within minutes of ordering. In her video message, she was seen with a delivery bag while explaining the phenomenon to her online audience. "This is something that surprises my European friends, deliveries that take just ten minutes," Chakraborty explained.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India vs Europe

She stated that the order was delivered within ten minutes, and anyone can get practically anything. She also elaborated on the stark difference between shopping experiences in India versus Europe, noting that her friends back home find the speed difficult to comprehend while dealing with significantly longer wait times for their own deliveries. The content creator questioned whether others also rely heavily on these quick commerce platforms, emphasizing that the ability to receive everything from daily groceries to pharmaceutical products within such short timeframes represents one of the standout features of living in India.



The post resonated widely with viewers, generating substantial engagement online. Many respondents shared her enthusiasm, with several pointing out the technological advancement and logistical efficiency that enables such services. "I was genuinely surprised when I made my first order," one commenter remarked. Another viewer appreciated the positive perspective, noting that many international content creators tend to focus exclusively on challenges rather than highlighting India's innovations. The quick commerce industry in India has experienced explosive growth in recent years, with multiple platforms competing to deliver consumer goods at unprecedented speeds, fundamentally transforming urban shopping habits and setting new standards for convenience.