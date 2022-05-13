Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UAE's Emirates Airline plans to add Bitcoin as payment service: reports

    Al Redha, Emirates Chief Operating Officer, did not provide a timetable for when the airline plans to launch its Bitcoin payment service.

    New Delhi, First Published May 13, 2022, 5:12 PM IST

    The United Arab Emirates major airline Emirates intends to add "Bitcoin as a payment service" and will also launch a non-fungible token (NFT) trading platform. On May 12, Emirates Chief Operating Officer (COO), Adel Ahmed Al-Redha, revealed this information at a media gathering at the Arabian Travel Market, an international travel trade show. The move comes just weeks after the airline announced its interest in launching digital collectables and improving its flyers' metaverse experiences in an official statement.

    Following the comments published in an Arab News report, Al Redha suggests that his company may need to recruit employees to help it develop applications that monitor customer needs. However, Al Redha did not provide a timetable for when the airline plans to launch its Bitcoin payment service.

    At the event, Al Redha also discussed the differences between NFTs and the metaverse, explaining, "NFTs and the metaverse are distinct applications and approaches. You will be able to transform your entire process, whether it is in operation, training, sales on the website, or complete experience, into a metaverse type application, but more importantly, you will be able to make it interactive."

    Emirates, in its official announcement in Mid-April, stated that the first NFT and metaverse projects are already underway and likely to launch in the coming months.

    In its statement, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the chairman of Emirates, stated, "Emirates has always embraced innovative technologies to better our business processes, increase our client offering, and expand our workers' talents and experiences."

    Furthermore, Emirates is repurposing its Emirates Pavilion at Expo 2020 as a point of contact for those interested in contributing to the airline's future-focused projects, including those involving the metaverse, NFTs, and Web 3.

    The Emirates chairman stated that it is fitting that their future-themed Emirates Pavilion at Expo is being repurposed as a hub to develop cutting-edge future experiences aligned with the UAE's vision for the digital economy. 

