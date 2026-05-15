The UAE is accelerating its West-East Pipeline project to double ADNOC's crude oil export capacity via Fujairah, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz. The pipeline, directed to be fast-tracked by Sheikh Khaled, is set to be operational by 2027.

UAE Accelerates West-East Pipeline Project

The UAE is set to accelerate the delivery of its new West-East Pipeline project, which will double ADNOC's export capacity through Fujairah, according to a report by Gulf News. The pipeline is currently under construction and is expected to become operational in 2027.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The decision was taken after Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, chaired a meeting of the executive committee of the ADNOC board of directors at the company's headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Sheikh Khaled commended ADNOC for its resilience in maintaining safe operations while continuing to reliably supply energy to local and international customers. He also directed ADNOC to accelerate delivery of the project as the company moves forward into a new phase of world-scale project execution to meet global energy demand. The West-East Pipeline is seen as a strategic infrastructure initiative that will strengthen the UAE's ability to export crude oil from the Arabian Gulf coast via Fujairah on the eastern coast, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz. Once completed, it will effectively double ADNOC's export capacity through Fujairah, enhancing supply security for global customers.

Progress in TA'ZIZ Chemicals Ecosystem

The executive committee also noted the progress made in developing the TA'ZIZ Phase 1 chemicals ecosystem in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Al Dhafra Region, highlighting its key role in creating new domestic value chains, Gulf News reported.

Sheikh Khaled welcomed the long-term offtake and feedstock agreements that TA'ZIZ announced at Make it in the Emirates 2026 and the company's partnership with Alpha Dhabi on a feasibility study to produce up to 14 industrial chemicals in the UAE. These chemicals are widely used across construction, automotive, packaging and consumer goods, among other key sectors. According to Gulf News, the TA'ZIZ chemicals ecosystem is set to produce 4.7 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of industrial chemicals by the end of 2028 and will be one of the largest integrated chemical platforms in the Gulf region.

Driving In-Country Value

Sheikh Khaled reiterated the important role of ADNOC's In-Country Value (ICV) programme in driving growth and value creation opportunities for local businesses and manufacturers. He directed the company to prioritise Made in the Emirates products across its projects and operations as part of the UAE's broader industrial diversification agenda. (ANI)