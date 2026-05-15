Union Minister Piyush Goyal reaffirmed India's commitment to the 3Cs—Credibility, Compliance, and Consumer Confidence—in the global diamond sector at the Kimberley Process Intersessional Meeting 2026, concluded in Mumbai under India's Chairship.

India's Commitment to a Responsible Diamond Trade

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening credibility, compliance and consumer confidence in the global natural diamond sector, as the Kimberley Process (KP) Intersessional Meeting 2026 concluded in Mumbai under India's Chairship.

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Addressing the concluding session, Piyush Goyal said India, being a major global centre for diamond cutting and polishing, remains committed to ensuring that the natural diamond trade continues to reflect trust, responsibility and transparency. He said India will continue to work with all participants to strengthen the global certification system under the Kimberley Process framework.

"India remains committed to strengthening the 3Cs of Credibility, Compliance and Consumer Confidence and working with all participants to ensure that the Kimberley Process remains relevant in a rapidly evolving global marketplace," he said.

He further highlighted that the natural diamond sector supports millions of livelihoods across the value chain and stressed India's role in maintaining a responsible and transparent ecosystem. "The natural diamond sector sustains millions of livelihoods, and India will continue to champion a KP that is transparent, credible and responsive to both industry and consumer expectations," he said.

Kimberley Process Meeting Highlights

The four-day meeting brought together representatives from KP Participants, Observers, industry stakeholders and civil society organisations, and focused on strengthening monitoring mechanisms, governance systems, statistics and transparency across the diamond trade.

KP Chair 2026 Suchindra Misra said the discussions reflected collective efforts to ensure the continued relevance and effectiveness of the Kimberley Process.

The Kimberley Process Certification Scheme, established under a United Nations General Assembly resolution in 2000, aims to prevent conflict diamonds from entering the legitimate global supply chain and promote responsible sourcing practices worldwide.

The outcomes of the Mumbai Intersessional will be carried forward to the KP Plenary scheduled to be held in New Delhi later this year. (ANI)