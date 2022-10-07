Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter takeover: US Court halts trial, urges Tesla CEO Elon Musk to close deal by October 28

    The court case was put on hold until October 28 at 5 p.m. EDT so that Musk, the CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc., could finance the transaction. Judge Kathaleen McCormick instructed the parties to get in touch with her to set up a November trial if the deal did not conclude by her deadline.

    Twitter takeover US Court halts trial urges Tesla CEO Elon Musk to close deal by October 28 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 9:30 AM IST

    A Delaware judge suspended Twitter Inc.'s legal efforts against Elon Musk on the eve of trial, according to a court document released on Thursday, to allow the businessman time to finance his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform. The court hearing was postponed until October 28 at 5 p.m. EDT so that Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc., could fund the deal.

    Judge Kathaleen McCormick directed the parties to contact her in order to schedule a November trial if the agreement was not completed by her deadline. Musk's deposition on Thursday was postponed by mutual agreement because his trial was scheduled to begin on October 17.

    Investors seemed reassured that the order will put an end to many days of uncertainty regarding the deal's status. Twitter shares rose 2.7% in after-hours trading after falling 3.7% at the conclusion of the day. The world's richest billionaire indicated this week that he will acquire Twitter for the $54.20 per share agreed upon in April, subject to loan financing.

    Also Read | Twitter update: Users can now tweet using combination of images, videos, GIFs

    That was a watershed moment for Musk, who had been battling Twitter in court for months in an attempt to get out of the deal. He claimed, among other things, that Twitter had deceived him about the amount of people who actually use the platform.

    Musk stated in a court declaration filed on Thursday that, while banks were collaborating to finance the transaction, he still required more time. Musk stated that a minor delay was preferable to the months required for a trial and appeal.

    Twitter argued in a court statement that the judge should reject the concept and that Musk's plan was "an invitation to additional mischief and delay," indicating a lack of trust between the parties.

    Also Read | Twitter takeover: Elon Musk buyout gets green light, deal to close at $54.20 per share

    Musk, according to Twitter, will have to shut down within the next week. On Thursday, a corporate representative for a lending bank purportedly stated in court that Musk has yet to send them a borrowing notice and has not made it apparent that he intends to close.

    As the rapid pace of interest rate hikes has ratcheted up market volatility and decreased the desire for leveraged financing, major banks that pledged to fund $12.5 billion, or approximately 28 per cent of the deal, might be facing large losses.

    Also Read | Twitter's edit feature is finally here! How does it work? Is it available in India?

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2022, 9:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Airtel 5G Plus service goes live in 8 cities; know plans, eligible smartphone here - adt

    Airtel 5G Plus service goes live in 8 cities; know plans, eligible smartphone here

    Facebook 12k employees likely to lose jobs amid quiet layoff: Report - adt

    Facebook 12k employees likely to lose jobs amid quiet layoff: Report

    World Bank revises India's growth rate projection, but economy recovering stronger than other nations

    World Bank revises India's growth rate projection, but economy recovering stronger than other nations

    Akasa Air to let flyers bring pets on board from November 1 Know all details gcw

    Akasa Air to let flyers bring pets on board from November 1

    Twitter takeover Elon Musk buyout gets green light deal to close at USD 54 20 per share gcw

    Twitter takeover: Elon Musk buyout gets green light, deal to close at $54.20 per share

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Chopra hails Hillary Clinton; shares some throwback pictures-take a look RBA

    Priyanka Chopra hails Hillary Clinton; shares some throwback pictures-take a look

    Mob barges into heritage Madrasa in Karnataka on Dussehra performs puja 9 booked gcw

    9 booked after mob barges into heritage Madrasa in Karnataka on Dussehra, performs puja

    Veteran Bollywood actor Arun Bali is no more; he was diagnosed with the rare neuromuscular disease RBA

    Veteran actor Arun Bali is no more; he was diagnosed with the rare neuromuscular disease

    Pictures Keerthy Suresh bought BMW X7 and took her dog for a drive-WATCH RBA

    Pictures and Video: Keerthy Suresh bought BMW X7 and took her dog for a drive-WATCH

    Kushboo Sundar undergoes Coccyx Bone surgery; actress shares picture in a hospital gown RBA

    Kushboo Sundar undergoes Coccyx Bone surgery; actress shares picture in a hospital gown

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Essential series for standby ICC T20 World Cup players - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Essential series for standby T20 World Cup players' - Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Video Icon
    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, 3rd T20I: In terms of Jasprit Bumrah replacement for ICC T20 World Cup, we are looking at options - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'In terms of Bumrah's replacement, we are looking at options' - Dravid

    Video Icon