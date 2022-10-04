Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter's edit feature is finally here! How does it work? Is it available in India?

    Twitter had recently tested the feature from the Twitter Blue handle. Now, it seems all Twitter Blue users can edit tweets.  The feature is available to users in Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
     

    Twitter edit feature is finally here How does it work Is it available in India gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 1:37 PM IST

    After extensive testing, Twitter has announced that it has begun to formally roll out the edit tweet capability. The microblogging network disclosed the new much-anticipated feature for Twitter Blue subscribers in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand in a message from the Twitter Blue handle. "Test went well, Edit Tweet is now rolling out to Twitter Blue users in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand," Twitter Blue said in a tweet.

    Users who have gotten the new functionality will notice a new edit tweet option by pressing on the 'three-dot' symbol in the upper right corner of the tweet. It is worth mentioning that users will only have 30 minutes after publishing a tweet to make any changes. The microblogging site also stated that every updated Tweet would include a version history so users can see what changed.

    Also Read | Stop showing advertisements of online betting platforms: Govt tells channels and websites

    Last week, Twitter demonstrated the capability on its own platform by modifying one of its tweets to include the phrase "Last Edited" at the bottom of the message. Twitter edited a tweet and once clicked on "Last edited," people can see the original tweet and the previous edit history.

    The firm has not provided any information on the availability of the edit tweet tool for the Indian market as of yet, but it is likely that the feature would be available to Indians in the next months. According to a tweet from Twitter Blue, the US will be the fourth market to receive the edit tweet capability, following Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Twitter Blue memberships are paid on a monthly basis and are priced locally depending on the current US pricing of $4.99.

    Also Read | Apple may not bring TouchID to iPhone 15 series, suggests report

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2022, 1:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Xiaomi 12T Xiaomi 12T Pro to launch today When how to watch launch live Know expected specs more gcw

    Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro to launch today: When, how to watch launch live? Know expected specs, more

    Hurricane Ian forces NASA Artemis 1 moon mission to November gcw

    Hurricane Ian forces NASA's Artemis I moon mission to November

    Stop showing advertisements of online betting platforms: Govt tells channels and websites

    Stop showing advertisements of online betting platforms: Govt tells channels and websites

    Apple may not bring TouchID to iPhone 15 series suggests report gcw

    Apple may not bring TouchID to iPhone 15 series, suggests report

    4 things we know about the upcoming Google Pixel 7 series gcw

    4 things we know about the upcoming Google Pixel 7 series

    Recent Stories

    Gujarat Six injured after revellers at Garba venue attacked in Kheda district - adt

    Gujarat: Six injured after revellers at Garba venue attacked in Kheda district

    KCET Counseling 2022: Schedule released; document verification to begin on October 7; know dates here - adt

    KCET Counseling 2022: Schedule released; document verification to begin on October 7; know dates here

    Hottie at 41 BOLD pictures of birthday girl Shweta Tiwari drb

    Hottie at 41: BOLD pictures of birthday girl Shweta Tiwari

    Xiaomi 12T Xiaomi 12T Pro to launch today When how to watch launch live Know expected specs more gcw

    Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro to launch today: When, how to watch launch live? Know expected specs, more

    Character certificate first: Himachal district administration to journalists covering PM Modi's event on October 5 AJR

    Submit character certificate: Himachal district administration to journalists covering PM Modi's event

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 playoffs: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals-ayh

    LLC 2022: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals

    Video Icon
    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    Video Icon
    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon