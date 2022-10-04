Twitter's edit feature is finally here! How does it work? Is it available in India?

Twitter had recently tested the feature from the Twitter Blue handle. Now, it seems all Twitter Blue users can edit tweets. The feature is available to users in Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

After extensive testing, Twitter has announced that it has begun to formally roll out the edit tweet capability. The microblogging network disclosed the new much-anticipated feature for Twitter Blue subscribers in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand in a message from the Twitter Blue handle. "Test went well, Edit Tweet is now rolling out to Twitter Blue users in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand," Twitter Blue said in a tweet.

Users who have gotten the new functionality will notice a new edit tweet option by pressing on the 'three-dot' symbol in the upper right corner of the tweet. It is worth mentioning that users will only have 30 minutes after publishing a tweet to make any changes. The microblogging site also stated that every updated Tweet would include a version history so users can see what changed.

Last week, Twitter demonstrated the capability on its own platform by modifying one of its tweets to include the phrase "Last Edited" at the bottom of the message. Twitter edited a tweet and once clicked on "Last edited," people can see the original tweet and the previous edit history.

The firm has not provided any information on the availability of the edit tweet tool for the Indian market as of yet, but it is likely that the feature would be available to Indians in the next months. According to a tweet from Twitter Blue, the US will be the fourth market to receive the edit tweet capability, following Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Twitter Blue memberships are paid on a monthly basis and are priced locally depending on the current US pricing of $4.99.

