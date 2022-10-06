Twitter update: Users can now tweet using combination of images, videos, GIFs

Twitter is rolling out a new feature that lets users combine gifs, photos, videos and memes in a single tweet on both Android and iOS devices. People can select and upload a combination of up to four types of media - photos, memes, GIFs, and videos - and publish them all together.

"This capability will roll out internationally to iOS and Android, with the possibility of seeing mixed media Tweets on the web," the firm stated late Wednesday in a blog post. Alessandro Paluzzi, a reverse engineer, discovered the functionality in April. Previously, anyone who wanted to share several media types had to do so in separate Tweets or threads.

When consumers open the Tweet composer, they can now choose and upload up to four types of material - images, memes, GIFs, and videos - and post them all at once.

“They can also rearrange the layout of their media while composing the Tweet," said the micro-blogging platform. “Tap the photo icon in the Tweet composer to start mixing your media," it added.

The Explore tab video carousel now assists viewers in finding more videos they want, as well as Tweets and Trends that may be of interest to them. It is presently available in certain countries to users who use Twitter in English on iOS and Android.

The improved immersive media viewer, according to the business, extends videos to full screen with a single click, allowing customers to effortlessly enjoy the complete, immersive watching experience. "To enable it, consumers using Twitter on iOS just tap or click on a video in the Twitter app," it stated.