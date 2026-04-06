TRAI has initiated a consultation process to create a regulatory framework for app-based linear TV (ALTD) and FAST platforms. The move addresses MIB's concerns about their unregulated growth, content accountability, and unfair competition.

Addressing Regulatory Gaps

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday released a consultation paper seeking stakeholder views on framing a regulatory framework for application-based Linear Television Distribution (ALTD) services, including Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) platforms.

The move follows a reference from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), which highlighted concerns over the rapid growth of FAST services operating without a clear regulatory structure. TRAI noted that these platforms, often pre-installed on smart TVs or accessed via applications, deliver linear television channels over the internet without licensing or registration.

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According to the consultation paper, ALTD services represent an emerging segment in the broadcasting ecosystem, offering scheduled television programming along with on-demand content, primarily funded through advertisements. These services are accessible across devices such as connected TVs, smartphones, tablets and web platforms, reflecting a shift in consumer viewing habits.

TRAI observed that the proliferation of FAST and ALTD platforms has created regulatory gaps, particularly in areas such as content accountability, consumer protection and fair competition with traditional distribution platforms like cable TV, DTH and IPTV services. Stakeholders have raised concerns that such platforms operate outside the existing framework, potentially creating an uneven playing field.

Key Issues Under Consultation

The paper identifies multiple stakeholders involved in the ALTD ecosystem, including television manufacturers, operating system providers, application providers and content aggregators. However, TRAI noted that application providers appear to play a central role in aggregating and distributing linear channels over the internet.

Among key issues flagged for consultation are the definition and scope of ALTD services, identification of the primary responsible entity, authorisation requirements, and obligations related to consumer protection and grievance redressal. The regulator is also examining whether broadcasters providing content on such platforms should obtain mandatory authorisation under existing broadcasting norms.

Further Concerns on Pricing and Ratings

The consultation further raises concerns about the availability of pay television channels for free on certain ALTD platforms, which could undermine existing tariff regulations and pricing parity across distribution systems. TRAI also highlighted the need to integrate viewership data from ALTD platforms into the television ratings ecosystem, given the growing shift towards internet-based content consumption and connected TV usage.

Invitation for Comments

The authority has invited written comments from stakeholders by May 4, 2026, with counter-comments to be submitted by May 18, 2026.

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