After buying a property like land or a house, certain documents are crucial for secure and legal ownership. These documents not only confirm your ownership but also facilitate future transactions without any hassles. Based on legal advice, the following documents should be carefully preserved:

Sale Deed or Gift Deed

The sale deed, gift deed, or other relevant deeds received when the land or house is transferred to your name are the most important documents. These are the primary documents that establish your ownership. If the property was acquired through donation, will, partition, inheritance, or government allotment, the respective documents are essential. Additionally, the original deeds used when the property was in the names of previous owners are also required. If the original deed is missing, a certified copy or a police complaint acknowledging the loss of the deed should be available.

Title Deed, Land Records, and Survey Documents

Registered title deeds, land records, and survey documents in your name help confirm the legal ownership of the property. These establish your property's identity in government records. An encumbrance certificate verifies that the property is free from any debts or legal issues. This is a mandatory document to obtain after purchasing a property. Similarly, if the property you purchased is a building, building permits and layout approvals are necessary. These confirm that the property was constructed legally.

Property Tax and Utility Bills are Essential

Property tax receipts and utility bills transferred to your name confirm that the property is duly registered in your name. A document confirming that there are no bank loans on the property is crucial. This helps avoid future complications.

Keep Copies

Keep copies of each document. Store original documents in a safe place like a bank locker. Inform your family members about the location and contents of your documents. This will help avoid any confusion in the future. Properly safeguarding these documents is the most important step in protecting your property ownership.