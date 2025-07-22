Analysis of 10 promising stocks for investment this week. Expert advice including buy price, sell price, and stop-loss levels.

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

Buy Price: Rs 92.20

Sell Price: Rs 97

Stop Loss: Rs 89

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is one of India's leading public sector banks. It offers retail and corporate banking services. Its market capitalization is approximately Rs 111,010 crore. Recently, its monthly return has increased by 10.51%, but it has experienced a 23.12% loss in one year. The bank's financial health and continuous growth make it attractive to investors. As PNB's share price is declining, this might be a good time to invest. Its high trading volume (liquidity) and government support make it reliable. However, market fluctuations and economic changes can affect its price. Therefore, setting a stop-loss will help limit potential losses. This stock is suitable for long-term investment, especially for those interested in the banking sector.

Edelweiss Financial Services

Buy Price: Rs 92

Sell Price: Rs 100

Stop Loss: Rs 89

Edelweiss Financial Services is a leading financial institution offering investment banking, insurance, and asset management services. Its share price is in the Rs 92-93 range and is expected to reach a target of Rs 100-Rs 102. The company's strong business model and diverse services make it suitable for investment. Recent market analysis confirms its financial health. However, due to the low share price, it is subject to market fluctuations. Investors should consider its technical analysis and trading volume. This stock is suitable for short-term investment, but a stop-loss is essential to limit losses.

Geojit Financial Services

Buy Price: Rs 74.50

Sell Price: Rs 78

Stop Loss: Rs 73

Geojit Financial Services specializes in investment advisory and stock trading services. Its share price is Rs 74.50 and is expected to reach a target of Rs 78. The company is popular among small and medium investors. Its financial statements show strong growth. Market fluctuations and low trading volume can affect its share price. Therefore, investors should use technical analysis before investing. This stock is suitable for intraday trading.

Salasar Techno Engineering

Buy Price: Rs 7.50

Sell Price: Rs 10

Stop Loss: Rs 6.50

Salasar Techno Engineering specializes in electrical transmission towers and infrastructure projects. Its share price is Rs 7.50 and is expected to reach a target of Rs 10. The company's growth in the infrastructure sector makes it suitable for investment. However, as it is a penny stock, it is subject to high volatility. Investors should examine its trading volume and the company's financial health. This stock involves high risk but has the potential for high returns.

Trident Ltd

Buy Price: Rs 31

Sell Price: Rs 34

Stop Loss: Rs 29

Trident Ltd is a leading textile manufacturing company involved in cotton, bed linen, and paper production. Its market capitalization is Rs 15,906.69 crore. Its share price is Rs 31.61 and is expected to reach a target of Rs 34. The company's 5-year average ROE is 12.67%, indicating strong financial health. Its global market in the textile sector makes it suitable for investment. However, market fluctuations and raw material price changes can affect it. It is suitable for intraday and long-term investment.

RattanIndia Enterprises

Buy Price: Rs 66

Sell Price: Rs 72

Stop Loss: Rs 63

RattanIndia Enterprises is involved in power trading and energy solutions. Its market capitalization is Rs 7,482.65 crore. Its share price is Rs 65.69 and is expected to reach a target of Rs 72. Its PE ratio is 9.37, indicating an affordable price. Its focus on the renewable energy sector makes it suitable for investment. However, it is subject to market changes. Investors should analyze its financial statements.

NHPC Ltd

Buy Price: Rs 78.16

Sell Price: Rs 82

Stop Loss: Rs 75

NHPC Ltd is India's leading hydropower company. Its market capitalization is Rs 78,511.99 crore. Its share price is Rs 78.16 and is expected to reach a target of Rs 82. Its 5-year average ROE is 9.14%. Government support and focus on renewable energy make it a reliable investment option. Market fluctuations and regulatory changes can affect it. It is suitable for long-term investment.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Buy Price: Rs 60

Sell Price: Rs 64

Stop Loss: Rs 58

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank specializes in small and medium loans. Its share price is Rs 60 and is expected to reach a target of Rs 64. The company's strong customer base and financial health make it suitable for investment. However, economic changes and regulatory risks for small finance banks can affect it. It is suitable for intraday trading.

Vascon Engineers

Buy Price: Rs 67.50

Sell Price: Rs 73

Stop Loss: Rs 63

Vascon Engineers is involved in construction and infrastructure projects. Its share price is Rs 67.50 and is expected to reach a target of Rs 73. The company's projects and government support make it suitable for investment. However, project delays and cost changes can affect it. It is suitable for intraday and short-term investment.

Dhani Services

Buy Price: Rs 68.50

Sell Price: Rs 74

Stop Loss: Rs 66

Dhani Services is involved in financial and digital services. Its share price is Rs 68.50 and is expected to reach a target of Rs 74. The company's digitization and growing market make it suitable for investment. However, competition and regulatory risks can affect it. It is suitable for intraday trading.