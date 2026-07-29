Thomas Cook (India) Limited and SOTC Travel have launched premium rail-led holiday experiences across South Africa, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Egypt, targeting Indian travellers seeking luxury and experiential vacations.

New Premium Rail-Led Holiday Experiences

Thomas Cook (India) Limited and its group company SOTC Travel have expanded their international holiday portfolio by introducing premium rail-led holiday experiences across destinations including South Africa, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Egypt, targeting the growing demand among Indian travellers for experiential and luxury vacations.

The companies said the new offerings combine iconic train journeys with curated land itineraries, enabling travellers to experience destinations through immersive and slow-paced travel. The expanded portfolio includes journeys aboard globally renowned trains such as South Africa's Rovos Rail, Canada's Rocky Mountaineer, Australia's The Ghan, New Zealand's Coastal Pacific and TranzAlpine, and Egypt's overnight sleeper train, integrated with sightseeing, premium accommodation and curated excursions.

Pricing and Availability

According to the company, the premium packages are priced from Rs 4.5 lakh per person, depending on the itinerary and travel period. Thomas Cook India and SOTC said they have procured seats and cabins on these premium trains to ensure availability for customers, offering fully packaged land-and-rail holidays.

Meeting Demand for Experiential Travel

The companies have been offering rail holidays through partnerships such as Swiss-Euro Rail and Spain's Renfe for several years and have now expanded the portfolio in response to rising demand for premium experiential travel. Rajeev Kale, President and Country Head - Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, said Indian travellers are increasingly looking for holidays that offer deeper and more meaningful experiences. "As demand for Europe continues to revive, we are seeing Indian travellers increasingly gravitate towards premium holidays that go beyond sightseeing to offer richer, more meaningful ways to explore a destination," Kale said.

Featured Itineraries

The company said the portfolio features an 11-night South African itinerary with three nights aboard Rovos Rail, a 10-day Canadian Rockies journey on the Rocky Mountaineer GoldLeaf Service, a 10-day Australian holiday aboard The Ghan Expedition, a 14-day New Zealand self-drive holiday incorporating the Coastal Pacific and TranzAlpine trains, and a seven-day Egypt itinerary featuring an overnight sleeper train and Nile cruise.

Authentic and Sustainable Exploration

SD Nandakumar, President and Country Head - Holidays and Corporate Tours, SOTC Travel, said travellers are increasingly seeking personalised and experience-driven holidays. "Travelling by rail offers a more authentic, local perspective of a destination while also providing a more environmentally conscious way to explore. From luxury rail safaris in South Africa and the Canadian Rockies to Australia's legendary Ghan and New Zealand's scenic rail routes, these holidays offer an exceptional way to discover the world at a relaxed pace,"Nandakumar said. (ANI)