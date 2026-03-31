Texmaco Rail & Engineering has secured a significant contract worth approximately Rs 421.38 crore from JSW Group. The order is for the manufacture and supply of 20 rakes of specialized freight wagons, boosting India's private rail logistics.

Texmaco Secures Major Wagon Order

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited has secured a significant contract from the JSW Group for the manufacture and supply of freight wagons.

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According to Texmaco, the total value of the order stands at approximately Rs 421.38 crore, which includes Goods and Services Tax (GST). The base value of the contract, excluding taxes, is pegged at Rs 357.11 crore. The Kolkata-headquartered company received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from JSW Group Companies for the production of 20 rakes of freight wagons. The order comprises various specialized rolling stock, including BLCS wagons, BLSS wagons, and BFNV wagons. To ensure operational safety and functionality, the contract also includes the supply of BVCM brake vans, which are essential for rail logistics operations.

Strengthening India's Freight Ecosystem

Commenting on the development in the company's official statement, Sudipta Mukherjee, Managing Director of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited, said, "This order from JSW Group Companies further strengthens Texmaco's long-standing role in supporting India's expanding private freight wagon ecosystem. As industries increasingly adopt rail-based logistics for efficiency and sustainability, Texmaco remains committed to delivering high-quality rolling stock solutions that enhance freight capacity and operational reliability," Mukherjee said.

Boosting Rail Logistics and Private Participation

These wagons are designed to support high-capacity container transport and are expected to improve logistics efficiency across industrial supply chains, particularly for the movement of containerised cargo.

The order also reflects the growing participation of private players in rail logistics, driven by Indian Railways' policy initiatives to improve freight movement efficiency and reduce logistics costs. Texmaco's advanced manufacturing capabilities and strong engineering expertise position the company as a preferred partner for both public and private rail freight operators.

About Texmaco Rail & Engineering

With a diversified portfolio across freight cars, rail infrastructure, and electrical systems, Texmaco continues to play a pivotal role in supporting India's railway modernisation and logistics transformation. Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited, part of the Adventz Group, is a listed company and a key player in the railway and infrastructure sector. (ANI)