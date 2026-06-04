APEDA facilitated the first sea shipment of millet-based ready-to-cook foods from Karnataka to New Zealand. The one-metric-tonne consignment signals growing global demand and creates new opportunities for India's farmers and exporters.

In a boost to India's agri-food exports, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), on June 3, eased the first-ever sea shipment of millet-based ready-to-cook functional foods from Karnataka to New Zealand, according to a statement by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

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India's Growing Millet Export Portfolio

Millets have become a key part of India's agricultural exports owing to their nutritional value, climate resilience and growing demand in international markets. Furthermore, the production and export of value-added millet products are creating new growth opportunities for farmers, food processors and exporters, while contributing to the expansion of India's agri-food export portfolio.

"The development and export of value-added millet products are creating new opportunities for farmers, food processors and exporters while contributing to the diversification and expansion of India's agri-food exports," the release added.

Expanding Opportunities for Indian Agriculture

"The export consignment, comprising one metric tonne of value-added millet-based products, was shipped by M/s Infini Agrotek LLP, Bengaluru," the release said.

As per the Ministry, the shipment reflects that demand for millet-based products made from India's traditional grains is increasing around the world, highlighting new opportunities for exporting higher-value agricultural products from India.

"The shipment reflects the growing global demand for innovative millet-based products derived from India's traditional grains and underscores the expanding opportunities for value-added agricultural exports from the country," the release said.

As per the release, the export of botanical-infused millet functional foods further reflects the growing potential of India's value-added agricultural products, which will likely benefit millet-growing farmers through enhanced demand and improved market access.

"Such initiatives contribute to strengthening India's agri-export ecosystem while generating opportunities across the millet value chain," the release said.

Piyush Goyal Hails 'Shree Anna' Initiative

Praising the initiative via social media, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, said, "Small grain making big global impact! Kudos to @APEDADOC for facilitating the first-ever sea shipment of botanical-infused ready-to-cook millet functional foods from India to New Zealand."

"The Modi Government's efforts to popularise 'Shree Anna' globally continue to create new opportunities for our farmers and entrepreneurs," he added. (ANI)