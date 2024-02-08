'Tesla Chicken & Pizza' shop owner in Greater Manchester loses trademark battle with Elon Musk's company

A Greater Manchester chicken shop owner loses £12,000 in legal fees as Tesla prevails in a trademark dispute over 'Tesla Chicken & Pizza,' highlighting the challenges faced by small businesses against multinational corporations.

A legal dispute between a chicken shop owner in Greater Manchester and electric car giant Tesla, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, has concluded with the small business owner facing a hefty £12,000 loss in legal fees after failing to defend his trademark. The case, which unfolded in Bury, Greater Manchester, sheds light on the complexities surrounding trademark protection and the clash between small businesses and multinational corporations.

According to a report by the BBC, Amanj Ali, the 41-year-old proprietor of Colorado's Chicken in Bury, registered the trademark "Tesla Chicken & Pizza" with the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) in May 2020. Ali intended to utilize the trademark for his new takeaway business, drawing inspiration from the Serbian-American inventor Nikola Tesla, renowned for his intellect and engineering feats.

However, Tesla, the globally recognized electric car manufacturer, objected to Ali's trademark, citing concerns that it would exploit Tesla's established brand reputation. While Ali maintained that his homage to Nikola Tesla was the driving force behind the trademark, Tesla moved forward with legal action, contesting Ali's right to the trademark.

Initially, Tesla did not contest Ali's trademark within the standard two-month window following its registration. Nevertheless, in November 2021, Ali received notification from the IPO that Tesla had applied for trademark protection in the UK for food and drink services, including restaurant offerings such as pop-up and self-service establishments.

Fearing that Tesla's application could pose a threat to his own business endeavors, Ali opposed the multinational corporation's trademark application. Despite his efforts, Ali faced an uphill battle in defending his trademark against the legal resources and influence wielded by Tesla.

The legal battle took a toll on Ali's emotional and financial well-being, as he grappled with the stress and anxiety of facing a corporate giant. Ali admitted to experiencing sleepless nights and decreased productivity as a result of the prolonged dispute. He expressed frustration at the power dynamics at play, highlighting the overwhelming challenge of confronting a company owned by one of the world's wealthiest individuals.

Court documents revealed contentious allegations from Tesla, accusing Ali of attempting to sell his trademark for an exorbitant sum of £750,000. Ali vehemently denied these claims, asserting that discussions regarding the trademark were misconstrued, and he never intended to sell it to Tesla or any other entity.

Ultimately, despite his efforts to defend his trademark, Ali found himself on the losing end of the legal battle, saddled with significant financial losses and emotional strain. The case serves as a reminder of the complexities and challenges faced by small business owners when navigating trademark disputes in the face of corporate opposition.