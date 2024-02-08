Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Gautam Adani rejoins $100 billion club after Hindenburg report; becomes world's 12th richest person

    As reported by Bloomberg, Adani's net worth surged to $100.7 billion on Wednesday, positioning him as the 12th wealthiest individual globally. The news agency further indicated that Adani has reclaimed $16.4 billion in wealth this year.

    Gautam Adani rejoins $100 billion club after Hindenburg report; becomes world's 12th richest person snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 10:10 AM IST

    Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, has reentered the $100 billion league after substantially restoring his wealth subsequent to the assault by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research in 2023. As reported by Bloomberg, Adani's net worth surged to $100.7 billion on Wednesday, positioning him as the 12th wealthiest individual globally. The news agency further indicated that Adani has reclaimed $16.4 billion in wealth this year.

    After facing accusations of market manipulation and fraud, Adani's fortune plummeted by more than $80 billion before staging a remarkable recovery. His conglomerate, which experienced a market value decline of over $150 billion at one point, embarked on an extensive campaign to regain investor confidence and address regulatory concerns. Through months of efforts, including debt repayment and investor reassurance, the group successfully attracted new capital from prominent investors such as GQG Partners LLC. and Qatar Investment Authority in 2023.

    Also read: On the verge of collapse: Why France's leading IT firm, with over 100,000 employees, faces existential crisis

    GQG Partners LLC., led by Rajiv Jain, injected approximately $4 billion into Adani Group companies last year, while the Qatar Investment Authority committed nearly $500 million and TotalEnergies SE partnered with Adani Green Energy in a $300 million joint venture.

    As a result of this resurgence, Gautam Adani currently ranks as the 12th wealthiest individual globally, trailing just behind Mukesh Ambani, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

    Despite his recent recovery, Adani's fortune remains approximately $50 billion below its peak in 2022.

    In January, the Supreme Court of India instructed the market regulator, Sebi, to conclude its investigation into the conglomerate within three months, signaling an end to further probes. This decision contributed to a rise in the conglomerate's shares.

    Also read: IMF warns Maldives of 'high risk of foreign debt distress' amid growing ties with China

    Gautam Adani, aged 61, abandoned college in the early 1980s to venture into Mumbai's diamond industry before transitioning to coal and ports. Over time, his empire has diversified into various sectors including airports, data centers, media, and green energy.

    Adani's resurgence, alongside the broader increase in wealth in India, coincides with heightened global investor interest in the country. Major financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley have identified India as a primary investment destination for the coming decade.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 10:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RBI MPC Meeting 2024: Governor Das keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5% AJR

    RBI MPC Meeting 2024: Governor Das keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

    On the verge of collapse: Why France's leading IT firm, with over 100,000 employees, faces existential crisis snt

    On the verge of collapse: Why France's leading IT firm, with over 100,000 employees, faces existential crisis

    Following Pak, SL footsteps? IMF warns Maldives of 'high' foreign debt distress amid growing ties with China snt

    IMF warns Maldives of 'high risk of foreign debt distress' amid growing ties with China

    What FM Nirmala Sitharaman told Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma during their 10-minute meeting snt

    What FM Nirmala Sitharaman told Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma during their 10-minute meeting

    Corporate Affairs Ministry notice to BharatPe amidst Ashneer Grover controversy

    Corporate Affairs Ministry notice to BharatPe amidst Ashneer Grover controversy

    Recent Stories

    Temperature soars in Kerala's Palakkad district before onset of March anr

    Temperature soars in Kerala's Palakkad district before onset of March

    RBI MPC Meeting 2024: Governor Das keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5% AJR

    RBI MPC Meeting 2024: Governor Das keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

    Explained What is PETA's beef with animal-themed merry-go-rounds?

    Explained: What is PETA's beef with animal-themed merry-go-rounds?

    Xiaomi to introduce flagship Xiaomi 14 series globally on THIS date gcw

    Xiaomi to introduce flagship Xiaomi 14 series globally on THIS date

    Lal Salaam: Here's how Rajinikanth REACTED after watching his film's trailer-Video RBA

    'Lal Salaam': Here's how Rajinikanth REACTED after watching his film's trailer-Video

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon