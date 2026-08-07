India's investor base is getting younger, with the median age dropping from 38 to 33, according to an NSE report. The share of investors under 30 has surged, and the market is expanding beyond traditional hubs with increased female participation.

Younger and More Diverse Investor Base

Alongside geographic broadening India's demographic trends pointed toward a younger market share with the median investor age dropping from 38 years in March 2020 to 33 years, as of June 2026. According to data released by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in its 'Market Ki Pulse' report, "The investor base is growing beyond traditional market hubs, while becoming younger and gradually more gender-diverse."

Investors under 30 years of age saw their share rise from 23.5 per cent in March 2020 to 37.9 per cent by June 2026. Furthermore, individuals under 30 accounted for 59 per cent of new registrations in the financial year 2027 to date (April-June 2026), compared to 52 per cent in FY20.

Geographic Broadening

The findings mentioned that "The investor base is gradually expanding beyond traditional large states" as "India's investor base is becoming younger and more diverse." Geographic concentration showed that the top five states namely, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Rajasthan, collectively accounted for 47.6 per cent of the national investor base. Meanwhile, states situated beyond the top 10 now represent 26.9 per cent of total investors, up from approximately 22 per cent in FY17.

Increased Female Representation

Female representation showed consistent progress, with women now comprising approximately 25 per cent of all investors nationwide. Among specific states, Maharashtra recorded the highest proportion of female investors at 28.9 per cent, followed closely by Tamil Nadu at 28.5 per cent and Uttar Pradesh at 19.1 per cent.

North India Leads Regional Share

The NSE data also revealed that North India leads the country's investor base with a 36.8 per cent regional share as of June 2026. Following the North's leading position, West India accounts for 29.1 per cent of the overall investor pool, while South India stands at 21.1 per cent and East India contributes 12.1 per cent.

Accelerated Market Growth

The figures highlight a broader shift across the nation, with total registered investors reaching 13.2 crore. Growth in market participation accelerated to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.01 per cent between FY21 and FY26, compared to a 19.3 per cent CAGR recorded during the FY16 to FY21 period. (ANI)