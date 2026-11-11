TechD Cybersecurity reports a 114% revenue surge to ₹38.91 crore for H1 FY27, with profits rising by 50.8%. The company's order book now exceeds ₹75 crore, supported by new global mandates and the upcoming TechDefence Cyber Valley project.

Strong Financial Growth in H1 FY27

TechD Cybersecurity Limited (formerly known as TechDefence Labs Solutions Limited) reported a strong financial performance for the half year ended September 30, 2026, with revenue from operations increasing 114% to ₹38.91 crore against ₹18.18 crore in H1 FY26. Total income stood at ₹39.43 crore, registering approximately 116% growth. The company's profitability also improved significantly, with Profit Before Tax (PBT) rising 48.7% to ₹12.64 crore compared to ₹8.50 crore in the corresponding period last year. Profit After Tax (PAT) increased 50.8% to ₹9.60 crore against ₹6.37 crore, while basic EPS improved to ₹12.84 from ₹11.46.

The company continues to strengthen its business pipeline through new mandates across cybersecurity services and technology-led solutions. Following an order inflow of approximately ₹18.53 crore, comprising 12 orders, the company's order book has crossed ₹75 crore. The mandates span managed security services, Security Operations Centre (SOC) solutions, SIEM, vulnerability assessment and penetration testing, and related cybersecurity implementations and support services.

Expanding Client Engagements

Further strengthening its business momentum, the company recently disclosed multiple client engagements across India and international markets, representing an aggregate order value stated at approximately ₹5.32 crore. Among the key engagements, the company secured a two-year international Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) contract worth USD 3,80,000, equivalent to approximately ₹3.61 crore, from a global enterprise SaaS leader headquartered in Sydney, Australia. The engagement covers end-to-end managed security services and reflects the company's growing presence in international cybersecurity markets.

In the domestic market, the company secured a cybersecurity staff augmentation mandate from Aditya Birla Capital Limited worth ₹87.66 lakh, excluding GST, along with an Information Security Audit Services engagement from ICICI Securities Limited worth ₹24.08 lakh, excluding GST. In addition to these major engagements, the company has secured 37 smaller mandates across the BFSI, capital markets and IT sectors, collectively valued at ₹33.45 lakh, excluding GST. These engagements demonstrate the company's continued traction across enterprise clients, financial institutions and international markets, while strengthening its presence in managed security services, information security audits and specialised cybersecurity solutions.

Investment in Cyber Defence Infrastructure

Adding to its long-term growth strategy, the company is developing TechDefence Cyber Valley, a proposed 60,000 sq. ft. integrated cybersecurity campus in Ahmedabad. The facility is envisioned to house a Global Security Operations Centre, Cyber Capability Centre, innovation and research laboratories, a cybersecurity training academy and advanced AI-driven cyber-defence infrastructure. Expected to become operational in H2 FY27, Cyber Valley is designed to expand the company's security operations, technology development, research and training capabilities. The integrated facility is expected to support the delivery of advanced cybersecurity services and strengthen the company's ability to address the evolving security requirements of domestic and international enterprises.

Commenting on the company’s performance and outlook, Sunny Piyushkumar Vaghela, Managing Director, TechD Cybersecurity Limited, said, "Our H1 FY27 performance reflects the continued traction in our cybersecurity business, supported by strong revenue growth and improvement in profitability. Our order book provides a healthy base of business visibility, while our recent client engagements across domestic and international markets reflect the growing demand for our cybersecurity capabilities. TechDefence Cyber Valley is an important strategic investment for the company. By bringing together advanced security operations, research, innovation and training infrastructure, we aim to build capabilities that can address the increasingly complex cybersecurity requirements of enterprises. We believe this initiative will support our long-term growth, strengthen our service delivery capabilities and position us to capture emerging opportunities in the evolving cybersecurity market."

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