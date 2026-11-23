SEBI has cautioned investors against fraudsters impersonating registered intermediaries on social media platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram to trick users into joining unauthorized trading accounts and transferring funds to fake entities.

SEBI Warns Investors of Fraudsters Impersonating Market Intermediaries

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday cautioned investors against fraudsters impersonating registered market intermediaries through closed social media groups, including WhatsApp and Telegram, and luring investors into transferring money to unauthorised trading platforms. In a press release, the market regulator said several WhatsApp groups were impersonating SEBI-registered intermediaries to create an impression of legitimacy and induce investors to open trading accounts.

"It has been observed that fraudsters are impersonating SEBI registered intermediaries by creating an impression of legitimacy and inducing investors to open trading accounts," SEBI said. The regulator highlighted that investors were being attracted towards purported institutional trading opportunities by portraying international stock markets as more lucrative than Indian markets. These fraudsters provide recommendations on stocks and indices listed in both domestic and international markets before directing investors to register on unauthorised trading platforms and transfer funds to bank accounts belonging to unregistered entities.

SEBI identified several warning signs associated with such fraudulent activities, including invitations to closed groups from unknown sources, administrators using international or Indian mobile numbers, and promises of recovering losses through foreign market investments. The regulator also flagged misleading claims involving "Off-Market Negotiated Block Trades", "Institutional Trades" and "Steady Growth opportunities to recover losses". According to SEBI, fraudsters also impersonate registered intermediaries to offer fake institutional trading accounts and free stock recommendations. In some cases, investors are encouraged to download fraudulent applications displaying supposedly invested funds and portfolio holdings, creating a false impression that their investments are genuine. The regulator further warned against the misuse of screenshots from SEBI's website, fake SEBI letterheads and stamps used to certify fraudulent bank accounts, and false claims of connections with SEBI employees. It noted that fraudsters may also circulate fresh invitation links to new closed groups when earlier groups are suspended. SEBI advised investors to verify the registration status of intermediaries, avoid investment opportunities promising assured returns, and refrain from transferring funds to bank accounts shared by unknown individuals. Investors were also urged to verify authorised trading applications and bank account or UPI details through SEBI's official verification facilities. "SEBI urges investors to remain vigilant and verify the SEBI registration status before engaging with any entity offering investment advisory related services on closed user groups," the regulator said. The advisory follows earlier warnings issued by SEBI regarding impersonation of the regulator and stock tips circulated through invitation-only WhatsApp groups. (ANI)