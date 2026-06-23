Tech Mahindra partners with Telefonica Germany to create a next-gen private cloud and PaaS offering. The multi-year deal focuses on accelerating cloud-native transformation and modernising telecom and enterprise workloads with an open, scalable platform.

Tech Mahindra has expanded its partnership with Telefonica Germany to build a next-generation private cloud platform and Platform-as-a-Service offering, aimed at accelerating cloud-native transformation and supporting telecom and enterprise workload modernisation.

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According to a press release by the company, the multi-year engagement will focus on creating a scalable, open and future-ready digital infrastructure foundation. The platform will combine Tech Mahindra's end-to-end platform engineering and AI-first operations with Telefonica Germany's telecom infrastructure modernisation objectives to lay the foundation for a full-scale private cloud.

A Scalable Blueprint for Transformation

Tech Mahindra said the platform will serve as a scalable blueprint for open digital infrastructure transformation at the enterprise level. It will include building blocks of Compute, Storage, Backup, Containers, Graphics Processing Units (GPU) and Ransomware Protection as a Service.

The partnership is expected to empower Telefonica Germany with a flexible cloud environment that supports cloud-native innovation, AI-led operations, and long-term infrastructure transformation. It will also help accelerate infrastructure sovereignty, telco cloud advancements, reduce dependency on proprietary virtualisation environments, and strengthen business-to-business (B2B) monetisation capabilities through a unified strategic partnership model.

Executive Commentary on the Partnership

Harshul Asnani, President and Head of Europe Business, said, "Telcos are looking for open, scalable, and cloud-native infrastructure environments that support evolving digital service demands while optimising operational efficiency. Our partnership with Telefonica Germany reflects a shared commitment to building a solution that combines Automation, flexibility, and resilience. By leveraging platform engineering, cloud-native technologies, and AI-driven automation, we are creating a strong foundation for next-generation telecom infrastructure and enabling enterprise and business-to-business (B2B) growth."

Tech Mahindra will leverage AI-driven automation, cloud-native orchestration, infrastructure-as-code frameworks, and self-service platform management capabilities to support the PaaS offering. The platform is designed to enhance AI-first automation, operational flexibility and resilience while supporting both traditional and next-generation infrastructure services for telecom and enterprise businesses across Germany.

Markus Ruwisch, Head of Infrastructure Platforms & Services, Telefonica Germany, said the partnership supports the company's strategy to modernise infrastructure through a more open, flexible, and resilient PaaS architecture.

Strengthening Market Position

The deal further strengthens Tech Mahindra's position as a strategic transformation and platform engineering partner for telecom operators in Europe while expanding opportunities across managed services, cloud transformation, platform engineering, and telecom infrastructure modernisation. (ANI)