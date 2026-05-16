Tata Trusts postponed its May 16 board meeting following an 'ex parte' order from the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner. The directive relates to a complaint about the legality of permanent trustees on the Sir Ratan Tata Trust board.

Tata Trusts has deferred its Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for Saturday, May 16, after receiving a direction from the Charity Commissioner, Maharashtra State.

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Meeting Deferred on 'Ex Parte' Order

The Trusts said the order was issued "ex parte" and without any hearing being granted to the Sir Ratan Tata Trust.

In a statement issued late on Friday, Tata Trusts said, "An email was received late evening today, forwarding a direction issued by the Charity Commissioner, Maharashtra State, Mumbai, to the Board of Trustees of Tata Trusts to defer the meeting of the Board of Trustees scheduled for 16 May, 2026."

According to the Trusts, the direction was issued in connection with a complaint filed by Ms. Katyayani Agrawal, a representation by trustee Venu Srinivasan, and an order dated May 13, 2026, of the Bombay High Court in Writ Petition (L) No. 16647/2026 relating to Sir Ratan Tata Trust.

The Trusts maintained that the direction pertained only to Sir Ratan Tata Trust and reiterated that "the direction was issued ex parte, with no notice being given to the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and no hearing being afforded to it, before the direction was issued."

Complaint Questions Trustee Composition

The statement said the complaint by Katyayani Agrawal pertains to the composition of the Board of Trustees of Sir Ratan Tata Trust and alleges that "three out of six trustees of Sir Ratan Tata Trust, being permanent in nature, are in contravention of Section 30A(2) of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, 1950."

Trusts' Legal Interpretation

The Trusts, however, said it is their understanding that the amendment to the law "is prospective in nature and does not affect the appointments of perpetual trustees made before it came into force on 1st September 2025." It added that this interpretation is "substantiated by both opinions and clarifications obtained by the Tata Trusts."

Related Legal Matters

Tata Trusts further noted that the Bombay High Court had on May 13 disposed of the writ petition "as withdrawn." The petition had sought a direction restraining the same Board meeting based on Agrawal's complaint.

The statement also said Sir Ratan Tata Trust "was not aware of any complaint having been filed by Venu Srinivasan, Trustee, until the receipt of directions from the Charity Commissioner today." It added that Srinivasan had earlier acknowledged notices for the Board meetings scheduled on May 8 and subsequently on May 16, 2026.

"The directions received from the Office of Charity Commissioner are being examined by the Sir Ratan Tata Trust," the statement added.

(ANI)