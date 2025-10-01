This growth was significantly driven by electric vehicles (EVs), with sales nearly doubling in September. For the quarter, EV sales grew 59%, accounting for 17% of total passenger vehicle sales, alongside strong international export growth.

New Delhi [India]: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd reported strong growth in passenger vehicle sales for the second quarter of FY26, registering 144,397 units, compared to 130,753 units in the same period last year, according to a company press release. The figure reflects a 10 per cent year-on-year rise, with contributions from electric vehicles and international markets. The company's performance in September 2025 stood out sharply, with total sales of 60,907 units. This marked a 47 per cent increase compared to September 2024, making it the company's highest-ever monthly sales. Out of these, domestic sales contributed 59,667 units, while international business accounted for 1,240 units. Electric vehicles continued to gain traction, as sales nearly doubled in September 2025. Tata Motors sold 9,191 EVs in the month, a 96 per cent increase compared to 4,680 units sold in September 2024. For the entire quarter, EV sales rose 59 per cent year-on-year to 24,855 units, making up 17 per cent of the company's overall passenger vehicle sales.

September Emerges as ‘Watershed Month’

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, said, “For Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, September 2025 emerged as a watershed month with sales of 60,907 units (domestic wholesales of 59,667 units), our highest ever, marking a substantial 47 per cent year-on-year growth. This milestone was complemented by record-breaking performances across our green fuel portfolio: EV sales surged 96 per cent+ year-on-year to 9,191 units, setting a new benchmark, while CNG sales reached an all-time high of over 17,800 units, reflecting a remarkable 105 per cent+ growth compared to Q2FY25.” On the international front, Tata Motors noted a significant milestone with its expansion into South Africa, recording five times higher export volumes compared to the previous year. Chandra said, "Additionally, our strategic foray into South Africa marked a significant milestone in our global expansion journey, with 5x export volumes compared to the previous year, highlighting the strength of our brand and product appeal in international markets."



