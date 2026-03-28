Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs will keep electricity rates unchanged from April, holding the average rate at NT$3.7823 per kWh. The decision cites geopolitical risks, the need to stabilise prices, and support industrial competitiveness.

The electricity rates in Taiwan will remain unchanged from April, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) announced Friday following a semiannual review, citing rising geopolitical risks and the need to stabilise prices and support industrial competitiveness.

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Decision Cites Global Volatility

According to a report by Focus Taiwan, at its first electricity rate review meeting in 2026, the ministry decided to keep the average power rate at NT$3.7823 (US$0.11) per kilowatt-hour, taking into account uncertainties stemming from Middle East tensions and global tariff developments, the MOEA said in a statement.

The ministry noted that recent U.S.-Iran tensions have pushed up international energy prices, with crude oil briefly reaching around US$100 per barrel. Prices later fell sharply after U.S. President Donald Trump signalled his willingness to reach an agreement with Iran on March 23, highlighting ongoing volatility. Given the fluctuations, the review committee recommended continued observation of fuel price trends and opted not to adjust electricity rates for now to help maintain price stability.

Future Outlook and Financials

At a news conference following the meeting, Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Lai Chien-hsin said the ministry will wait until the next review in September to decide whether to adjust electricity rates.

Lai said state-run Taiwan Power Co. had earlier projected losses of NT$28 billion (US$878.29 million) in 2026, with natural gas estimated to cost NT$15.79 per cubic meter and oil US$76 per barrel. However, actual costs in January and February came in below estimates, reducing expenditures by NT$15 billion. If hostilities in the Middle East conclude within three months, Taipower's losses are unlikely to widen, easing pressure to raise electricity rates in the second half of the year, he added. (ANI)