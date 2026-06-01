GST collections rose 3.2% YoY to Rs 1,94,184 crore in May 2026. Cumulative gross revenue for the current fiscal year hit Rs 4,36,887 crore, a 6.2% growth. Import revenue surged, but gross domestic revenue saw a slight 2.6% dip.

GST collections maintained their upward trajectory in May 2026, with gross revenue rising 3.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,94,184 crore, compared to Rs 1,88,172 crore in May 2025.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Cumulative and Net Revenue Details

According to the latest official data, the cumulative gross GST revenue for the current financial year reached Rs 4,36,887 crore, recording a 6.2 per cent growth over the Rs 4,11,437 crore collected during the corresponding period last year.

Meanwhile, the total net GST revenue for May 2026 stood at Rs 1,66,904 crore, marking a 3.3 per cent expansion from Rs 1,61,585 crore in the previous year.

Import Surge and Domestic Dip

The country's gross import revenue grew by 19.1 per cent to Rs 59,654 crore in May 2026, up from Rs 50,070 crore in May 2025.

Net customs revenue from GST also increased 19.7 per cent, touching Rs 49,403 crore against Rs 41,276 crore in the same month of the preceding year.

On the other hand, gross domestic revenue took a slight dip of 2.6 per cent, falling to Rs 1,34,530 crore in May 2026 from Rs 1,38,102 crore in May 2025.

Domestic Collection Breakdown

Among the domestic collections, Central GST accounted for Rs 37,397 crore, State GST contributed Rs 45,143 crore, and Integrated GST stood at Rs 51,990 crore.

Refunds Distributed

The govt data also revealed that total refunds distributed by the government grew by 2.6 per cent to Rs 27,281 crore during the month. Out of this, domestic refunds accounted for Rs 17,030 crore.

State-Wise Collections

State-wise performance varied across the country. Maharashtra remained the largest contributor to domestic collections despite a flat growth rate, generating Rs 29,141 crore compared to Rs 29,236 crore last year.

Karnataka registered a marginal increase of one per cent to reach Rs 13,130 crore, while Gujarat also posted a one per cent growth to collect Rs 11,206 crore.

Several states and union territories witnessed substantial shifts in their collections. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu saw a 38 per cent spike in revenues, moving to Rs 483 crore. On the other hand, Lakshadweep saw its collections plunge by 82 per cent to just Rs One crore, and Sikkim recorded a 53 per cent drop, with revenue falling to Rs 200 crore.