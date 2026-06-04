Surging energy costs and weak capital inflows may slow India's economic recovery and fuel inflation, says an ICICI Bank report. It highlights rising food inflation risks due to high fuel prices and a poor monsoon forecast, but notes core inflation is stable.

Surging energy costs and weak capital inflows may slow down economic recovery, fuelling inflation pressures, says a research report by ICICI Bank.

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Unlike other Asian countries, India is running on a domestic-driven capex cycle, with a below-normal monsoon forecast and higher fuel prices; food inflation risks are rising alongside broader input-cost pass-throughs. However, core inflation is expected to remain relatively stable.

Inflation Dynamics and Outlook

As per ICICI Bank Global Markets report, inflation is speedily increasing, majorly led by food which now should also be driven by energy prices. However, "core inflation is far more stable."

The report noted, "core inflation excluding ornaments is still benign at around 2.1%. But most of this is the past. Eventually, producers would pass higher input costs to consumers. This is visible in rising menu costs (restaurant and accommodation) as well as other household goods and personal goods."

While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revised its inflation forecast in April to 4.6 per cent for FY27 and FY28 respectively, as per ICICI Bank, it is "very likely that this gets revised to around 5% for FY27 which leaves real rates of 0.25%."

The report further noted that the apex bank also "gave a core inflation estimate of 4.4%" which will likely "move higher to 4.5% in FY27."

Thus, "most of the increase in headline inflation is because of volatile food and energy items."

Global Economic Landscape

Countries profiting from AI boom are better placed to withstand the energy price jolts.

"Global economic narrative is currently driven by artificial intelligence boom which is pushing growth higher across countries participating in the technology supply chain. While the technology boom is positive for global growth and investments, higher energy prices are a drag on growth." the report noted

Noting that "energy prices have softened a tad over the last few days," the report said "prices have settled at much higher levels than where they were pre-conflict (USD 68/bbl in 2025)."

Hence many global central banks will likely increase the interest rates in coming meetings with markets anticipating a rate hike by the US Fed as well.

"Many central banks are also raising rates to protect currencies from depreciating further. A shift in narrative can change the trajectory, but it looks like it may not happen soon enough and thus higher rates are inevitable," the report said.

Policy Path Forward

"For aligning inflation with target, monetary policy should do its work. For capital inflows, the focus should be on attracting inflows. At present, inflows are moving to AI theme and thus may take a while to reverse which is setting expectation of currency depreciation. Hence, communication of RBI's strategy to bridge the BoP deficit should align expectations with underlying macroeconomic reality," it said. (ANI)