FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented supplementary grants of Rs 4.13 lakh crore, clarifying much isn't new cash outgo. The funds will clear MGNREGA dues, boost fertiliser stocks for farmers, and cover defence and spectrum-related expenses.

The total supplementary demand for grants, combining both the first and the second supplementary demands, comes to Rs 4.13 lakh crore, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the Lok Sabha today. The Finance Minister explained that a significant portion of the headline figure does not represent new cash outgo.

"The total supplementary demand for grants, combining both the first and the second supplementary demands, comes to Rs 4.13 lakh crore. However, out of this amount, Rs 1.71 lakh crore is technical supplementary," she stated, noting that these requirements are largely met by utilising savings from one section of a grant to another or through additional receipts and recoveries. While detailing the fiscal requirements for the second batch of the 2025-26 cycle, the Minister clarified that the Revised Estimates (RE) for the year are actually lower than the original Budget Estimates (BE), indicating that the government has maintained its expenditure limits despite the additional requests.

Commitment to Farmers and Rural Workforce

The Finance Minister highlighted that the supplementary demands are essential for honouring the government's commitments to the rural workforce and farmers. "For those old pending bills, Rs 30,000 crore has been provided in this Supplementary Demand for Grants. This will clear the MGNREGA dues up to 31st March," she said, adding that without this move, the payments would remain unpaid.

Turning to the agricultural sector, the Minister noted that the government has bolstered fertiliser stocks to record levels through proactive allocation. "I am glad to say that the current fertiliser stocks for April 2026 stand at 163 lakh metric tons, compared to 128.54 lakh metric tons last year. That means a 26% higher stock. This has been possible only because of the foresight of the government. In addition, the additional allocation being provided in the second supplementary demand for fertilisers is to ensure that for the upcoming Rabi season, we have sufficient stock, and we also maintain the required stock for the Kharif season," she said.

The Minister also drew a sharp contrast with previous administrations regarding farmer welfare in Uttar Pradesh. "During the Samajwadi Party's rule in Uttar Pradesh, sugarcane farmers had to wait for their payments. That is no longer the case. Today, 9.3 crore farmers receive money through DBT," she remarked. Highlighting the scale of direct support, she noted that if PM-KISAN disbursements are included, "then in total, Rs 4.27 lakh crore has been transferred to farmers. When GDP rises, our financial capacity rises, and more than Rs 4 lakh crore has gone directly to farmers."

Allocations for Defence and Security

Security and infrastructure also featured prominently in the supplementary demands. The Minister detailed that Rs 41,430.48 crore is being allocated for defence services revenue, while another Rs 35,290 crore is marked for spectrum charges to the Department of Telecommunications due to defence requirements. Furthermore, Rs 6,140 crore has been earmarked for the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Services (ECHS) scheme to ensure healthcare for veterans. "Money is being allocated for defence and economic stability," she added.

Defending Fiscal Strategy Amid Global Challenges

The Minister also called for national unity in the face of international economic pressures. "I would like to make it clear that because of developments taking place abroad, several challenges are emerging for our country. The question before us is how we should face these challenges," she said.

"Supplementary Demand for Grants doesn't reflect poor budgeting, rather it is a proper financial response," she said. She further defended the creation of a fiscal buffer to manage global volatility, asking, "Is the opposition suggesting that, in times of unforeseen challenges, the government should not create a fiscal buffer? This equalisation fund of over Rs 50,000 crore, is it not right to create such a fund for emergencies?"

"When the Government is taking many such steps to ensure preparedness, it is unfortunate that the Opposition, instead of standing together in the interest of the nation and giving confidence to the people, is taking irresponsible positions," the Minister stated.

Concluding her reply, the Finance Minister remarked, "You keep writing poetry; we are writing history. We are changing the picture." (ANI)