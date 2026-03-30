The Union government has assured the public of sufficient fuel reserves and 100% natural gas supply for domestic consumers and CNG transport. It highlighted steps to ensure stability, including excise duty cuts and actions against hoarding.

The Union government on Monday announced that 100 per cent supply of natural gas is being maintained for domestic consumers and CNG transport, noting that approximately 95 per cent of LPG bookings were done online yesterday.

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Speaking at a joint inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing and Oil Refinery) at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, stated that the country possesses sufficient fuel reserves to meet current demand. "Our refineries are in normal operation, and crude inventories are adequate. Some retail outlets are in normal operation, but panic buying is also observed in some retail outlets. In this regard, I would like to tell the people of the country that petrol and diesel are available in sufficient quantities with us," Sharma said.

Steps to Ensure Domestic Stability

She explained that the government took several steps to ensure domestic stability, including the reduction of excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 and the imposition of export taxes to maintain the availability of diesel and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) in the local market.

Expansion of Gas Networks

The Joint Secretary detailed the expansion of the Piped Natural Gas (PNG) network, noting that several central ministries, including the Ministry of Defence, issued orders to support expansion in residential areas and unit lines. She added that the government issued a Gazette notification on March 24 to expedite last-mile connectivity.

LPG and Kerosene Status

Regarding the status of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Sharma confirmed there is no "dry out" at any distributor. "In the past two days, about 1.4 crore bookings have been made, of which 92 lakh cylinders have also been delivered. As you know, the commercial LPG has been distributed by the Indian government. The Indian government has increased the availability of commercial LPG by about 70% and has talked about prioritising Dhaba, Restaurants, Industrial Canteens and Migrant Labour. I would like to tell you that after the issue of this order in the last week, about 2,60,000 FTL (Free Trade LPG) cylinders of 5 kg have been sold," she said.

Furthermore, the government allocated 48,000 additional kerosene units for quarterly distribution, supported by a budget notification on March 29 specifically addressing the needs of states that previously declared themselves kerosene-free.

Crackdown on Black Marketing and Hoarding

To combat black marketing and hoarding, the Ministry requested states to establish control rooms and conduct daily briefings. Sharma noted that 16 states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, are already releasing regular press updates. Enforcement actions led to almost 2,500 raids under the Enforcement Act, resulting in the seizure of 2,000 cylinders. Additionally, oil marketing companies issued nearly 500 show-cause notices following surprise inspections.

Appeal to Citizens

Sharma concluded by requesting citizens to purchase fuel only as required and to remain calm. "We have sufficient fuel available. And to ensure its supply, the Indian government is working at all levels," she said. (ANI)