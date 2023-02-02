Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stocks from Adani Enterprises keep Nifty in red; Sensex trading flat

    The broader NSE Nifty declined 170.35 points to 17,445.95 in initial trade. However, later both the benchmarks were quoting in the green. The Sensex traded 177.91 points higher at 59,885.99, while the Nifty quoted 25.50 points up at 17,605.95.

    Stocks from Adani Enterprises keep Nifty in red; Sensex trading flat AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 2, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

    A day after withdrawal of Adani Enterprises FPO (Follow-on Public Offer), Adani group company's bonds on Thursday (February 2) fell down to distressed levels. Bonds that were issued by Adani Green Energy and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) received a maximum beating in the global markets.

    In the initial trade, the equity benchmarks fell, but later bounced back to trade in the positive territory, amid firm global market trends and foreign fund inflows. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex had fallen 492.46 points to 59,215.62 in early trade.

    Also read: Gautam Adani: Withdrew FPO to insulate investors from potential losses

    The broader NSE Nifty declined 170.35 points to 17,445.95 in initial trade. However, later both the benchmarks were quoting in the green. The Sensex traded 177.91 points higher at 59,885.99, while the Nifty quoted 25.50 points up at 17,605.95.

    From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Power Grid were the major laggards. ITC, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Titan and Maruti were among the winners. 

    On Wednesday, Adani Enterprises said it has decided not to go ahead with its Rs 20,000-crore FPO and will return the proceeds to investors. The announcement came a day after the company's FPO was subscribed fully on the last day of the offer on Tuesday.

    Also read: Adani pulls the plug on Rs 20,000 crore FPO, cites investor interest

    "Meanwhile, the situation in the mother market of the US is slowly improving. The expected reduction in rate hike by 25 basis points and the slightly less hawkish commentary are positive for global equity markets," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

    On Wednesday, the Sensex had climbed 158.18 points or 0.27 percent to settle at 59,708.08. In contrast, the Nifty declined 45.85 points or 0.26 percent to end at 17,616.30.

    International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.74 percent to USD 83.45 per barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 1,785.21 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Budget 2023: Decoding where it delivers... and disappoints

    Opinion: Decoding where Budget 2023 delivers... and disappoints

    Gautam Adani: Withdrew FPO to insulate investors from potential losses

    Gautam Adani: Withdrew FPO to insulate investors from potential losses

    Adani pulls the plug on Rs 20,000 crore FPO, cites investor interest

    Adani pulls the plug on Rs 20,000 crore FPO, cites investor interest

    Missed FM's Budget 2023 speech? Watch Nirmala Sitharaman's shortest-ever 87 minute speech here snt

    Missed FM's Budget 2023 speech? Watch Nirmala Sitharaman's shortest-ever 87 minute speech here

    Budget 2023 proposes 30 per cent TDS on net winnings in online games; experts note impact on user psyche snt

    Budget 2023 proposes 30 per cent TDS on net winnings in online games; experts note impact on user psyche

    Recent Stories

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Happy to get the big ones for the team - Shubman Gill-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'Happy to get the big ones for the team' - Shubman Gill

    Thalapathy 67: Sanjay Dutt, Trisha to join Vijay in Lokesh Kanagaraj's next film RBA

    Thalapathy 67: Sanjay Dutt, Trisha to join Vijay in Lokesh Kanagaraj's next film

    Here is why Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a perfect phone for photographers gamers gcw

    Here's why Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a perfect phone for photographers & gamers

    Budget 2023: Decoding where it delivers... and disappoints

    Opinion: Decoding where Budget 2023 delivers... and disappoints

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: Usman Khawaja granted Indian visa; to travel on Thursday-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Usman Khawaja granted Indian visa; to travel on Thursday

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon